On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the IIHF Men’s World Championship continues with a slate of four more games in Riga, Latvia. With a number of games that could really play a part in the playoff picture, one of the most interesting matchups is Canada versus Norway. The game is at 1:15 PM EST / 10:15 AM PST in the Arena Riga.

Competition IIHF Men’s World Championship Opponents Canada vs Norway Date & Time May 26, 2021 Venue Arena Riga Live Stream PremiumTV

Canada (0-3) has just two more strong chances to avoid going winless at the World Championship, and one of those opportunities is Wednesday against Norway (1-2). After losing to Latvia, the USA, and Germany in their first three contests, the Canadians are in a tie with Italy (0-3) at the bottom of Group B. The odds of making the playoffs don’t look good for the team that entered the tournament at No. 5 in the initial power rankings. Struggles on offense and defense have dug them into this hole, as the team sports a score differential of 2-10. They’ve scored just once in each of their last two games after getting shut out by Latvia to open the Worlds.

The game against Germany was arguably their best display in the tournament so far. With just over two minutes left, Canada pulled their goalie down just 2-1, looking for a chance to tie it up. The tactic backfired, and Germany netted the finishing blow, but at least Canada had a chance, unlike their previous games. When the team took the ice against Germany, they did so with a change at goalkeeper, with Adin Hill replacing the older Darcy Kuemper.

Outside of the five-point allowance, Kuemper gave the USA team on Sunday, he hadn’t been bad in front of the net. Maybe it was a motivating move to clean things up. What Canada needs to do to end the losing is anyone’s guess. Of course, they need to convert goals, but they’re already out-shooting their opponents. Canada leads the tournament with 107 shots on goal. What more can be done? Maybe Norway will present them with a more equal foe.

In Canada, the TSN Network is covering all of the games for their National Team. Nent Norway is providing the broadcast coverage for their team. If you need a stream, however, it can be difficult to find one, especially one that’s legitimate. We recommend PremiumTV for catching all of the games throughout the IIHF World Championship. With no contracts or VPN required, PremiumTV can be accessed directly from your browser.

Norway has lost to the good opponents and beat the only bad opponent that they’ve faced so far. At 1-2, in the middle of Group B, that says that they are roughly an average team. Coming off of a 5-2 loss against Finland (2-0-1-0), the Norwegians, on paper, have a palette cleanser of an opponent in Canada. However, that bad losing taste in their mouths could stay there a bit longer if the winless Canadians can figure out how to be themselves again.

For Norway to win the game on Wednesday, the key is to score early, like against Finland and Italy. The Canadian National Team hasn’t scored first in any of their games. A quick start from the Norwegians would be a mental victory to start. Once the lead is captured, however, Norway can’t concede it as they did against Finland.

The key for Norway is to control the pace of the game. Canada is going to shoot, but they are converting on just one percent of their shot attempts. An early lead, as mentioned before, could pressure their opponent into taking hurried shots to force a score. A rushed shot is a bad shot, and that’s a mental victory. If Norway can continue to hit on eight percent of their shots, the math says they should get the win.

