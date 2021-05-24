On Monday, May 24, 2021, Canada and Germany square off on the ice inside Arena Riga at the IIHF Men’s Hockey World Championship Tournament in Riga, Latvia at 1:15 pm EST. Here’s a stream guide and match preview with all of the things you need to know ahead of the game.

Game Information:

Competition IIHF Men’s World Championship Competitor Canada vs Germany Date & Time 24th May 2021 Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Live Stream PremiumTV

Canada Preview

The Canadian offense has been ice cold through their first two games and the team is in trouble, posting the first 0-2 Start in program history at the Worlds or Olympics. After losing in their opener to their Latvian hosts 2-0 on Friday, Canada lost to the United States (1-1) on Sunday 5-1. Now at the bottom of Group B, the team that came into the World Championship ranked fifth among the competition has plummeted to last in the Power Rankings.

In the game against the Americans, there were a number of issues that contributed to the loss. First, for the second consecutive game, penalties were numerous and costly. After killing two United States power-play opportunities in the first, the defense broke on the third one, set up by their second hooking call of the game. They cleaned up their act by the third period, but the damage was done.

The final frame was actually the best complete 20 minutes from Canada so far at the World Championship. A change at goalie to start the period seemed to tighten things up along the bench. Canada didn’t commit any penalties in the third, while also Maxime Comtois found the net for the team’s first goal in Latvia. Hopefully, the goal sparks something moving forward. Canada’s next opponent is a hot Germany team, and 0-3 is looking likely.

Germany Preview

Germany has been a big surprise at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, and the once long-shot is looking strong. Playing on back-to-back days to open the tournament, the Germans kept things rolling from their 9-4 victory over the Italians (0-2) on Friday, defeating Norway (1-1) 5-1 early on Saturday.

What really stands out with Germany, is that the offensive production is a true team effort. Goals have come from ten different players, while four of them have found the back of the net twice. Already showing an ability to score with relative ease, if the goalkeeper play keeps up as well, Germany’s odds of a medal look good; gold is not an unreasonable expectation, though it’s still early.

Interesting fact: Germany has scored nine goals in the second period through two games. Both times, they also scored once in the final two minutes of the first frame as well.

