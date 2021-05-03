After a perfect score of 4-0 in 2021 U18 World Hockey Championship, Team Canada enters the knockout stage and will play against Czech Republic on Monday afternoon at 4:00 pm ET. The game will be broadcast live on TSN 1 & TSN 4 in Canada.

Quarterfinal – Canada vs. Czech Republic Game info

Date: 3/05/21

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Arena: Frisco, Texas

Channel: TSN (Canada)

Live Streaming: PremiumTV (worldwide)

Team captain Shane Wright, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, netted two goals for Canada in their round robin finale Saturday night against Belarus. The Burlington, Ont., native, who put up 66 points in 58 games with the Kingston Frontenacs as a 16-year-old last season, has five goals in just two games at the tournament, tied with Mason McTavish for the team lead.

Watch IIHF U-18 Hockey Online

Shane Wright made his presence on the ice known following a two-game absence from the lineup, scoring a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over Belarus that secured Canada top spot in Group A with an unbeaten record.

Canada vs. Czech Republic Game Preview

Mason McTavish, who did a lot of heavy lifting offensively for Canada without Wright in the lineup, continued to score in bunches with a pair of his own tallies that tied him for the team lead for goals with five alongside his captain. Olen Zellweger is running hot on the blueline with a goal and four assists in his last two games after factoring in with one of each.

The Czech Republic will be keen to put its final preliminary match-up with Russia out of mind after an 11-1 thrashing. The Czechs were down 3-0 after one and 6-1 after two, and were torched for a hat trick by Russian phenom Matvei Michkov, who leads the tournament with nine goals and 11 points.

Down two goals less than six minutes in, Canada reversed its fortune in a big way, scoring the final six goals to earn a 6-2 victory in the preliminary-round finale for both teams at the 2019 tournament in Umeå, Sweden.

Alex Newhook got one back for the Canadians in the first period, and Dylan Holloway and Philip Tomasino gave them the lead for good in the second before Nathan Légaré, Jamieson Rees and Peyton Krebs scored in a span of 3:06 midway through the third to put the game out of reach.

It hasn’t just been Cozens driving the offence though. Connor McMichael had a very good game against Finland with seven shots on goal and a handful of shots that found iron. He was the definition of snake bit against Finland. Peyton Krebs was excellent as well. He got a goal and could have had a few more.

Other than that potential change, I would imagine that Tourigny will keep the rest of his lineup the same, as he should. This group is playing excellent hockey right now and that’s exactly what you want coming out of the round-robin.

Getting their powerplay going is really the only area of their game I think I can critique right now. Aside from that, they’ve been playing near-perfect hockey and that’s exactly what will be needed if they want to win a gold medal.

If Canada continues to play the way they have for the last six periods of this tournament, they should have no problem moving past the Czech Republic.

The post Canada vs. Czech Republic live stream: how to watch U18 World Hockey Championship – Quarterfinal game live online appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Canada vs. Czech Republic live stream: how to watch U18 World Hockey Championship – Quarterfinal game live online