As the playoffs quickly approach this weekend, the round-robin preliminaries continue on Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. In total, 20 nations are each represented by a co-ed team of two of their top curling competitors at Curling Aberdeen in Aberdeen, Scotland.

With its smallest field of teams in the 13-year history of the World Mixed Doubles, competition has progressed quickly in the preliminaries, with nations playing up to two contests per day. Through the first three days, only Sweden remains unbeaten, and conversely, Spain remains the lone team yet to win. The standings are close, as is usual at the World Mixed Doubles, and with two days left in the round-robin games, can still get closer.

Current Group Standings

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, there was already a plan to narrow the field of competition at the World Mixed Doubles. According to the World Curling Federation (WCF), last yearâ€™s tournament in Kelowna, Canada was supposed to debut the 20-nation field. This year is the first time the 20-team format is being used. The teams have been divided into two groups of 10, Group A and Group B. Nations compete within their own group ahead of the playoff round.

Standing Position Group A Win Loss 1 Canada 4 1 1 Italy 4 1 2 Scotland 4 1 4 Czech 3 2 4 Germany 3 2 6 Hungary 2 3 6 Korea 2 3 6 RCF* 2 3 9 Australia 1 4 10 Spain 0 5 *Per the Arbitration of Sport Decision in December, Russian â€œteams that have qualified for the world championships will be known by the acronym â€˜RCFâ€™ in all official records and communications.â€� For more information on the conditions set forth regarding Russian representation at the tournament, check out the decision HERE.

Standing Position Group B Win Loss 1 Sweden 5 0 2 Norway 4 1 3 Japan 3 2 3 New Zealand 3 2 3 Switzerland 3 2 3 United States 3 2 7 China 1 4 7 England 1 4 7 Estonia 1 4 7 Finland 1 4

Upcoming Televised Games – Thursday, May 20, 2021

Date Teams Time May 20, 2021 RCF vs. Hungary 7:30 AM ET May 20, 2021 Japan vs. New Zealand 11:00 AM ET May 20, 2021 Canada vs. Scotland 2:30 AM ET May 20, 2021 USA vs. Switzerland 6:00 PM

Round Robin Session A 6 – RCF vs Hungary Live at 7:30 AM EST

RCF (2-3) won both of their contests on Wednesday as they try to climb back into the playoff chase. A close 7-6 win over the hosting Scots got their day started. It was the first loss for Scotland (4-1) in the tournament and RCFâ€™s first win. They turned that into a 10-4 victory that evening over Australia (1-4), who also has mightily struggled so far.

Hungary (2-3) is coming off of a split day. Won their morning matchup 7-6 against the Czech Republic (3-2) before falling to the Italians (4-1) in another close one 6-5. For Hungary and RCF, winning this matchup could have a major impact on their playoff hopes, and could serve as a tie-breaker.

Round Robin Session B 7 – Japan vs New Zealand Live at 11 am EST

New Zealand (3-2) swept their games on Wednesday, first taking down Estonia (1-4) and then Finland 1-4) in the evening. They definitely werenâ€™t the toughest competition in the field, but a win is a win. The Kiwis have yet to have a dominant victory, though anything is better than their 10-1 loss on day one to Norway (4-1).

Japan (3-2) also enters this matchup coming in hot after winning their games on Wednesday. First, they picked up a 9-6 victory over Switzerland (3-2) in Group Bâ€™s fourth round-robin session. They followed that up with an 8-6 win over China (1-4) in session five, helping separate the field that much more. That could prove useful as, before this contest with New Zealand, Japan will see the tournamentâ€™s undefeated Swedish (5-0) team.

Round Robin Session A 7 – Canada vs Scotland Live at 2:30 pm EST

Canada (4-1) enters their second game of the day, this time taking on the host-nation Scotland. On Wednesday, the Canadians got eight points hung on themselves by Australia, losing 8-5 in the Aussieâ€™s first win. They found eight points of their own later that afternoon against Korea (2-3), winning 8-3, keeping the Great White North on top of Group A.

Scotland split their Wednesday contests as well, first falling 7-6 to RCF, then defeating the Czech Republic 7-5. Their first game on Thursday is against Germany (3-2). A win against Canada could push them into a tie for first place. A Canadian victory, however, could further cement their top standing, helping them secure a spot in the semi-final.

