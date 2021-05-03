The competition heats up this week at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship, as the event enters the quarter-finals. In a tournament featuring elite young players from some of the best national development teams, Canada is flexing their superiority.

Canadian sports network TSN remarked before the U18 Worlds just how talented the nation’s squad is. The network noted Team Canada as, “a roster that could produce the first-overall selection in the next three NHL Drafts.” Dylan Guenther, Shane Wright, and Connor Bedard are the phenoms, ages 18, 17 and 15 years-old respectively. They’ve helped Canada to a perfect 4-0 record, sitting atop Group A, and possessing the top overall seed entering the playoffs. The Canadians are the only undefeated team, and look to stay that way, now entering the elimination games. Team Canada, poised for the gold medal, is looking to return to the podium after a four-year absence.

As the tournament transitions, only the top four teams in Group A and Group B are advancing. The teams from Germany and Latvia have been eliminated, each failing to win a game in the preliminary round. The scoring differential for both teams was extreme, as the Latvians were outscored 6-21 in their four games, and Germany was outscored 5-24. Those teams weren’t the only two to be heavily defeated. The Czech Republic and Switzerland each had a rough go in the preliminaries, which will likely be exploited in the next round of competition.

When & How to watch IIHF U18 Quarterfinals 2021

The quarter-final games for the U18 Worlds will be played between Monday, May 3, 2021, starting with Russia facing off against Belarus. The Russians tied with Finland atop Group B, but fell to second in the group after losing the head-to-head contest. Belarus was tied with Canada atop Group A until dropping their head-to-head as well, falling to a third seed. The game is Monday at 1:30pm EST / 10:30am PST.

Canada is the next to take the ice and looks to handle the aforementioned Czech Republic without a problem. Like the Czech’s, the Canadians’ scoring has been lopsided, though in their favor. Team Canada had a score differential of 28-5, showing not just offensive, but defensive prowess as well. That game is at 4pm EST / 1pm PST on Monday. So, if you are looking for Canada vs Czech Republic & USA vs Sweden Hockey Live stream games, check the below source.

Watch IIHF Quarterfinals Live

The final two games of the round are Group B’s top seed Finland (#1) facing Switzerland (#4), and the United States (#3) against Sweden (#2). Those games are at 6:30pm EST and 8pm EST respectively. In this single-elimination format, only the winners of each game will advance to the semi-finals on Wednesday, May, 5th.

https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2021/wm18/standings/group

Where Are the 2021 U18 Worlds Being Played

The United States is hosting the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in the cities of Frisco and Plano, Texas. Though in two different cities, the games have been played just miles apart in the Children’s Health StarCenter (Plano) and Comerica Center (Frisco). The action will move to the Comerica Center on Wednesday for the semi-finals, and through the gold medal game.

When Is the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship Gold Medal Game

As the stakes get higher, you may want to circle Thursday, May 6, 2021 on your calendar. All teams that advance on Monday will play in Wednesday’s semi-finals, and Thursday in the gold and bronze medal games. The losing teams from Wednesday will play in the bronze medal game Thursday at 5pm EST. Wednesday’s winning teams will play at 9pm EST on Thursday to determine who gets silver and who gets gold.

The post Canada Is On Another Level As IIHF U18 World Championship 2021: Schedule & how to watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Canada Is On Another Level As IIHF U18 World Championship 2021: Schedule & how to watch