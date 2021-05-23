Last year may have shut down concerts, but music artists didn’t slow down and took the opportunity to hit the studio and make new music. This Sunday, the industry recognizes their efforts and the songs fan loved most at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs 2021).

BBMAs 2021 viewing info

Date and Time May 23, 8 PM ET Location Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA Host Nick Jonas Broadcast NBC Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

The Billboard Awards are unique because there is no judge or fan voting to decide the winners. Instead, the consumers determine who wins, simply by listening to their favorite artists.

Billboard generates a weekly chart of what music is the hottest each week. From the Hot 100 to the Billboard’s Top 10, Billboard tracks each artist and song’s popularity across all major genres. This data is curated from sources including radio air-play, Spotify, YouTube, Pandora Radio and many more. Each year’s awards are the end result of data over a 12 month period.

Billboard Music Awards date and time: The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, May 23, 2021. This is a change in location from the Dolby Theater for last year’s awards in 2020. The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles is temporarily closed.

Like most award shows the BBMAs are an evening event. The show will start at 8pm EST / 5pm PST on NBC (Click here to watch 2021 BBMAS)

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards: The show will air on NBC, which is also offered on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. But we recommended the PremiumTV for 2021 BBMAS if you don’t have any cable connection or you are staying outside of the United States.

Who will host BBMAS 2021?

The host for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards is Nick Jonas. Nick first rose to fame on the Disney Channel inÂ 2008 opposite Demi Lovato in the movie Camp Rock. In 2009 Nick starred with his brothers on the show Jonas, also on the Disney Channel. The show centered around the band he was in with his brothers called, The Jonas Brothers.

As the siblings aged, they went on to other projects, and Nick started a successful career as a solo artist. Among other things, he was a judge on American Idol, X-Factor, and on NBC’s The Voice. Jonas is currently serving as a judge on The Voice for this season.

Who will going to perform this year

Billboard Icon Award winner Pink will perform, along with nominees Bad Bunny, Karol G, Glass Animals, AJR, Twenty One Pilots, and BTS, who will debut their new song “Butter.” Alicia Keys will also perform a medley from Songs in A Minor in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary. Other confirmed performers include Duran Duran, Graham Coxon, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Ann Nesby, Sounds of Blackness, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

2021 Billboard Music Awards finalist Nominees list:

DaBaby follows behind him with 11 nominations, while Gabby Barrett has nine and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and Chris Brown received seven each. The late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD also garnered posthumous recognition, with 10 and seven nominations, respectively. Taylor Swift, with four nominations, could tie Drake’s record for most BBMA wins (he has 27 so far). See the complete list of Billboard Music Awards nominees here.

