Cris Cyborg, the current Bellator MMMA women’s featherweight champion, will be looking for her third consecutive win and third finish since joining Bellator tonight in her matchup with Leslie Smith.

Event Information

What: Bellator 259

When: Friday, May 21 (9:00 PM)

Where: Uncasville, Connecticut

Fight Title: Women’s featherweight title

Main Card: Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Leslie Smith

TV Channel: ShowTime (US)

PPV Coverage: ShowTime, PremiumTV (Worldwide)

If Cyborg wins tonight, she may start to run out of opponents, but has said she is open to a future matchup with PFL lightweight Kayla Harrison. Cat Zingano could also come into play as a future opponent.

Bellator 259: Fight Card



Main Card (9 pm EST, Showtime)

Bellator Featherweight Championship

Cris Cyborg (c) (23-2) vs. #4 Leslie Smith (12-8-1)

#6 Leonardo Higo (20-5) vs. Darrion Caldwell (15-4)

Jaleel Willis (14-2) vs. Maycon Mendonca (11-4)

#3 Austin Vanderford (10-0) vs. #4 Fabian Edwards (9-1)

#8 Valerie Loureda (3-0) vs. Hannah Guy (2-1)

Preliminary Card (5:30pm EST., Youtube)

Saad Awad (23-13-1) vs. Nate Andrews (16-3)

#7 Grant Neal (5-0) vs. #8 Tyree Fortune (5-0)

Sumiko Inaba (1-0) vs. Kristina Katsikis (1-1)

Aviv Gozali (5-0) vs. Sean Felton (5-2-1)

Davion Franklin (2-0) vs. Tyler King (12-9)

#6 Janay Harding (6-5) vs. #7 Leah McCourt (4-1)

Brett Johns (17-2) vs. Daniel Sabatello (9-1)

#9 Alfie Davis (14-3) vs. Alexander Shabliy (19-3)

Fight breakdown

This won’t be the first time Cyborg and Smith square off in the cage. They faced each other when Cyborg first joined the UFC in 2016. On the UFC 198 Werdum vs. Miocic undercard, Cyborg made quick work of Smith, with a TKO by punches coming in the first round.

Smith is hoping to turn the tables on Cyborg in their second matchup, although she is easily the betting underdog tonight.

That will be nothing new to Smith, according to AllAccessMMA, as she said she always sees herself as the underdog and is a role she embraces.

Smith also said she now has a “much higher level of fight maturity, fight knowledge,” Smith said. “Iâ€™m more cerebral. I have a better understanding on how to create and exploit opportunities than I ever did, but I know that she has changed a lot, too. I think as our styles have evolved, I think this has made the fight a lot more interesting than the first fight.â€�

As mentioned above, Leslie Smith is a huge +850 point underdog tonight, so if she manages to make good on her words, anyone betting on her will score big, but it may not be as easy as she expects.

Cris Cyborg Open To Fight With Kayla Harrison In The Future#MMA #BellatorMMA #PFL — All Access MMA (@AllAccessMMA247) May 21, 2021

Cyborg has only lost two fights in her entire career, her first-ever MMA fight and her fight against Amanda Nunes in the UFC. There’s a reason she was ducked and dodged so much wherever she fought, she has a game-changer in her power. Not only can she end a match with a few punches, but she also has experience finishing with submissions.

What’s on Bellator 259?

The biggest fight on the card sees Cyborg defend her featherweight title in a rematch against top contender Leslie ‘The Peacemaker’ Smith. Smith will be looking for revenge after being beaten via a first-round TKO when she last faced Cyborg in 2016.

Edwards is the sole British fighter on the main card as he takes on Austin Vanderford in a middleweight contest. The 28-year-old is looking to bounce back from his first Bellator loss eight months ago when Costello van Steenis got the better off him via a split decision.

A wrestling and submission standout, Vanderford remains undefeated in MMA with a 10-0 record. Meanwhile, the preliminary card is an exciting one for British fans as Davis faces Alexander Shabliy, Johns takes on Danny Sabatello and McCourt goes up against Janay Harding.

How to Catch Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 live online from anywhere?

The live stream of the Bellator 259 will be available on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel. Although, only preliminary rounds will be live-streamed on the above said Youtube channel. In order to watch the Bellator 259 live main card fights, fans need to buy the subscription of SHOWTIME for the United States. And UK fans can watch on the BBC iPlayer.

On the other hand, if you are cord-cutter guys, then you may like PremiumTV, where you can watch Cyborg vs Smith 2 on Bellator 259 main card for womenâ€™s featherweight title fight tonight. It’s a one-time PPV event base platform where no GEO (country) restrictions. So, no need for cable or to change the current location.

The post Bellator MMA 259: Fight Time, Main Card, Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Live stream, Get Access on Earth appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Bellator MMA 259: Fight Time, Main Card, Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Live stream, Get Access on Earth