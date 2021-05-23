This Sunday, the industry recognizes their efforts and the songs fan loved most at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs 2021). The Billboard Awards are unique because there is no judge or fan voting to decide the winners. Instead, the consumers determine who wins, simply by listening to their favorite artists.

The BBMAs 2021 Event Details

Date and Time May 23, 8 PM ET Location Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA Host Nick Jonas Broadcast NBC Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Billboard generates a weekly chart of what music is the hottest each week. From the Hot 100 to the Billboard’s Top 10, Billboard tracks each artist and song’s popularity across all major genres. This data is curated from sources including radio air-play, Spotify, YouTube, Pandora Radio and many more. Each year’s awards are the end result of data over a 12 month period.

Who is the host and who are the nominees?

After three years of Kelly Clarkson hosting, her The Voice co-host Nick Jonas will take centre stage as the event’s host at the new location of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Some big names will be looking for their first ever Billboard awards this year, notably DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Dua Lipa.

With 27 BBMAs, Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award in 2021. Pink will also take home an award in the form of the honorary Icon Award, joining the likes of Mariah Carey and others.

For the second time, there will be a Change Maker Award, which was previously awarded to Trae Tha Truth for his part in fighting injustice on behalf of his friend George Floyd.

After a three-year hosting run from Kelly Clarkson Nick Jonas will be taking over the role at this year’s event, and he’ll also be joining the rest of the Jonas Brothers for a performance at the BBMAs.

Other performers include BTS,Â Doja Cat, SZA, AJR, Bad BunnyÂ andÂ Karol G,Â DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds Of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby and Twenty One Pilots. 27-time Billboard Music Award-winner Drake will be honored with the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award, while P!nk will receive the Icon Award. Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker Award.The Weeknd leads this year’s finalists with 16 nominations, followed by DaBaby with 11. See the full list here. When Are the 2021 BBMAs? Air Date, Channel, Time whichÂ will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. How to Watch the BBMAs on TV The show will air on NBC, which is also offered on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. But we recommended the PremiumTV for 2021 BBMAS if you don’t have any cable connection or you are staying outside of the United States. How to Stream the BBMAs Online Free There are also a number of ways to stream the BBMAS online. Stream the BBMas on PremiumTV PremiumTV for 2021 BBMAS if you don’t have any cable connection or you are staying outside of the United States. Since the Billboard Music Awards are airing on NBC, you can stream the event live on PremiumTV. You can get a day pass subscription for $9.99 (One time) & enjoy the BBMas from anywhere without cable. Stream the BBMAs on Hulu + Live TV The Hulu With Live TVÂ plan gives users access to NBC (and more than 60 other television channels), which allows you to watch the BBMAs as well as the network’s other sports and TV offerings. Stream the BBMAs on fuboTV & Sling TV SlingTV pairs with almost any device and lets you customize which channels you want on your plan. As a result, you can watch the BBMAs for free on NBC. Similarly, fuboTV also has a seven-day free trial. The service allows access to more than 200 TV channels, including NBC, of course, so you can stream the Billboard Music Awards live.

