â€œmassive announcementâ€� FURY VS JOSHUA IS ON AUGUST 14 in The kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The worlds biggest sporting event all eyes on us. @SCEEKSA @gsaksa_en @trboxing @mtkglobal @frankwarren_tv @marbella @wowhydrate #LETTHEGAMESBEGIN #saudiarabia #TYSONOFARABIA pic.twitter.com/ZKIAXLictV
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 16, 2021
The undisputed heavyweight championship unification clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will face off on August 14, 2021 at Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia.
Furry Says Hey, that’s shouldn’t theory that you can go some of my news for your guys have just got off the phone from prince kelly to Saudi Arabia, and they told me his price of one hundred percent home or August 14th. Two thousand and twenty-one summertime all lies. The world will be in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and I cannot wait to repeat, cannot wait to smash I’m tonnage Joshua on the biggest stage of old times. This is going to be the biggest sporting event but to grace the planet, not miss it all lies on all. I god bless see all inside out yeah get it.
The current record is 4.6 million buys, which was set in May 2015 when Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao finally squared off. Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) last fought in December when he notched a ninth-round knockout over Kubrat Pulev to retain the IBF, WBA (super), and WBO heavyweight titles.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) hasn’t competed since February 2020, stopping Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to capture the WBC strap.
“They need the minister of sportsâ€™ approval, and they told us we should expect an answer Saturday or Sunday. Friday is a holiday. So hopefully they accede to what weâ€™ve asked for, and Iâ€™m optimistic they will.
“Then, we can do a proper announcement of the deal, not Frank (Warren, Furyâ€™s other co-promoter) and Eddie (Hearn, promoter for Joshua) spouting off. Iâ€™m very optimistic.”
That optimism is shared by fight fans around the globe. We all want to find out who the true top heavyweight in the world is – and the answer appears to be getting ever closer.
