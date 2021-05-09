This week, $250,000 of prize money is up for grabs in the 2021 World Cup of Pool tournament in Milton Keyes, England. Each of the 32 two-man teams has worked hard to get to this point. Just for getting this far, each pair is already taking home a prize of at least $3,625. Each round, thereâ€™s more to be won on the way to the grand prize of $60,000 for the championship-winning team.

Short Info of World Cup of Pool 2021

Starts May 9, 2021, 12:00 PM (local time)

Format: Single elimination (32 Participants)

Race to 11

Handicap: No handicap

Organizer: Matchroom Pool

Live Stream: Watch Online Here (World wide)

With last yearâ€™s World Cup of Pool canceled along with everything else in 2020, Austria returned the defending 2019 championship duo of Albin Ouschan and Mario He to this year’s tournament.

The buzz has already increased around this yearâ€™s Cup, with Slovakia upsetting Austria in the opening round of play on Sunday, May 9th. The Slovakian duo of Jakub Koniar and Jaroslav Polach took the match 7-1, ending Ouschan and Heâ€™s streak of three straight finals appearances at the tournament.

2021 World Cup of Pool Tournament Format



The World Cup of Pool is played using a single-elimination format, with an escalating number of sets, or racks, played per match. Like in the standard pool hall game of nine-ball, teams rotate shots on the table, with a 30-second shot clock between shot attempts. When a team sinks a shot, the ball stays with the team, and the teammate steps up to take the next shot. The objective is to be the team to eliminate the final ball left on the table, deciding the set, called the rack.

In each round of the World Cup of Pool, an increasing amount of racks need to be won. In the first two rounds of 32 and 16 respectively, the first team to win seven racks advances to the next round. The necessary number of racks needed to win increases to nine in the quarterfinals and semi-finals. For the World Cup of Pool Championship 2021, the first team to win 11 racks is the victor.

Who is Representing the United States at the 2021 World Cup of Pool

Since becoming a major event in pool in 2006, the United States has won the tournament just once, in 2008. In 2019, the Americans won in their first-round match against Brazil, 7-2. They didn’t last long, however, and fell 7-3 to the Netherlands the second round.

Representing the U.S. is the team of Skyler Woodard and Billy Thorpe. Woodard was on the 2017 team that finished runner-up to the Austrians, the first World Cup win for He and Ouschan. His teammate, Thorpe, is one of the young rising American talents in pool. They look to represent the United States well in the final matches of round one on Tuesday afternoon at 12:30pm EST against Australia.

How to Watch and Stream the 2021 World Cup of Pool

In the United States and Canada, the World Cup of Pool is carried by DAZN; This event isn’t available on a traditional TV network. More than just a boxing network, DAZN is a streaming-only service. The DAZN app is available on smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile devices, and Xbox One S/X, and Playstation 4 game consoles. The stream can also be accessed via your web browser of choice, including Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Chrome. DAZN is available for $19.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. There is no trial available for DAZN.

How to watch the World Cup of Pool Free Online?



Unfortunately, there is no way to stream the 2021 World Cup of Pool for free in the United States. If youâ€™re not interested in paying the high price that DAZN requires, we recommend PremiumTV. With no contract or VPN service needed, PremiumTV is the place to go to for on-demand entertainment and sporting events. They are offering access to the whole week of the tournament for just $14.99.

Rounds Schedule for 2021 World Cup of Pool

Round of 32 Sunday, May 9 – Sessions @ 7am EST and 12:30pm EST

Monday, May 10 – Sessions @ 7am EST and 12:30pm EST Tuesday, May 11 –Â @ 12:30pm EST Round of 16 Tuesday, May 11 – Sessions @ 7am EST and 12:30pm EST

Wednesday, May 12 – Sessions @ 7am EST and 12:30pm EST Quarterfinals Thursday, May 13 – Sessions @ 7am EST and 12:30pm EST Semi-Finals Friday, May 14 – 7am EST / 4am PST Finals Friday, May 14 – 12:30pm EST / 9am PST

