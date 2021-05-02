The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 semi-finals and grand final are this week in Rotterdam. Rotterdam was selected as the host city in 2020 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where does @elasmusik get her music and fashion inspiration? @bookingcom challenged Ela to show us why her hometown of Berlin should be at the top of your travel wish list.

#FriendsAboveRivals #OpenUp #ESC2021 pic.twitter.com/Ljm2S5i2E7 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 20, 2021

The theme for the 65th Song Contest is “Open Up” which was left incomplete for teams to complete the slogan in their own way.

The presenters are Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley, and Nikkie de Jager, who were all selected for the 2020 song contest.

Eurovision Semi-finals Schedule

Semi-final 1 date: Tuesday, May 18

Semi-final 2 date: Thursday, May 20

Time (both days): 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Live Stream: PremiumTV (worldwide)

Eurovision semi-final 1 took place on Tuesday, while semi-final 2 will be contested by 17 artists on Thursday. Only the top 10 from each heat will make it through to the final, with the results decided by voters and a jury of five music industry professionals.

Watch Eurovision semi-finals 2021: Live Stream



While it wasn’t originally scheduled to air on any US channels, NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock is streaming all three days. If you are in the UK, you can watch it on BBC, with the semifinals on BBC Four and the grand final on BBC One.

You can also stream it live via PremiumTV

Second Semi-Finalists:

San Marino / Senhit – Adrenalina Estonia / Uku Suviste – The Lucky One Czech Republic / Benny Cristo – omaga Greece / Stefania – Last Dance Austria / Vincent Bueno – Amen Poland / RAFAÅ� – The Ride Moldova / Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR Iceland / Daâˆ‚i Freyr og Gagnamagniâˆ‚ – 10 Years Serbia / Hurricane – Loco Loco Georgia / Tornike Kipiani – You Albania / Anxhela Peristeri – Karma Portugal / The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side Bulgaria / Victoria – Growing Up is Getting Old Finland / Blind Channel – Dark Side Latvia / Samanta TÄ«na – The Moon is Rising Switzerland / Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers Denmark / Fyr og Flamme – Ã˜ve Os PÃ¥ Hinanden

Grand Final

U.K.: James Newman, “Embers”

Spain: Blas CantÃ³, “Voy a quedarme”

France: Barbara Pravi, “VoilÃ ”

Germany: Jendrik, “I Don’t Feel Hate”

Italy: MÃ¥neskin, “Zitti e buoni”

Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy “Birth of a New Age”

About 2nd Semi-final:

During the interval act classical ballet dancer Ahmad JoudehÂ and BMXerÂ Dez Maarsen from ISH Dance Collective will delight viewers. Ahmad JoudehÂ is known for his impressive documentary â€œDance or Dieâ€œ, which won the prestigious Emmy Award in the Arts Programming category in 2019, where he combines classical ballet, contemporary dance and the Arabic Sufi (twirling).

Hosting all shows of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be singerÂ Edsilia Rombley, who proudly represented her nation twice in the past (1998 and 2007), actor and presenterÂ Chantal Janzen, singer and television hostÂ Jan Smit, as well as the popular makeup artist and YouTuberÂ NikkieTutorials.

Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Preview

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. The contest is being held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, following the country’s victory at the 2019 contest with Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade”. The Netherlands was due to host the 2020 contest, before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the fifth time that the Netherlands hosts the contest, having previously done so in 1958, 1970, 1976 and 1980.

Organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and host broadcasters Nederlandse Publieke Omroep (NPO), Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) and AVROTROS, the contest is held at Rotterdam Ahoy and consists of two semi-finals on 18 and 20 May, and the final on 22 May 2021.

The EBU discussed carryovers between the 2020 and 2021 contests, and many participating countries allocated the same artists who were due to represent them in 2020. The three live shows are hosted by Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley, Jan Smit and Nikkie de Jager.

The post 2nd Semi-Final Eurovision 2021: Live Stream, Rotterdam Event Time, Contestants List appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2nd Semi-Final Eurovision 2021: Live Stream, Rotterdam Event Time, Contestants List