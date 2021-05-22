The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are over a year away, yet the Olympic pressure is already being felt by the United States and the Czech Republic at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021.

Viewing Information

What United States vs Czech Republic

2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games Qualifier When Saturday, May 23, 2021 @ 11am EST Where Aberdeen, Scotland TV Channel TSN/Olympics Channel Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Only the top seven teams from the tournament qualify to make the Beijing Games next year, in addition to the Chinese team. Tied for the seventh seed, the semi-final match is the deciding factor. The United States and the Czech Republic each had a record of 5-4 in the preliminaries. In a tight standings race, it was their final games on Friday that secured their spot in the play-in.

For both countries, that their co-ed pairings have had previous success together should help calm any nerves about the showdown. Throughout the tournament, looking back, it seems as though this matchup between the United States and the Czech Republic was meant to be. From different groups, wins and losses followed the same pattern, all the way from the first game. Now, the pattern must end as the teams square off. The winners advance to the next round at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. The losers are eliminated from contention now and in the future at the Olympics. Wow.

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Playoffs Schedule



Date Time Draw Teams Saturday, 22 May 5:00 AM ET Qualification Canada vs Switzerland

Italy vs Norway Saturday, 22 May 11:00 AM ET Semifinal 1 & Olympic Qua. Sweden vs TBD

USA vs CZE Saturday, 22 May 2:30 PM ET Semifinal 2 SCO vs TBD Sunday, 23 May 5:00 AM ET Bronze Medal TBD Sunday, 23 May 10:00 AM ET Gold Medal TBD

Current Group Standings

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, there was already a plan to narrow the field of competition at the World Mixed Doubles. According to the World Curling Federation (WCF), last yearâ€™s tournament in Kelowna, Canada was supposed to debut the 20-nation field. This year is the first time the 20-team format is being used. The teams have been divided into two groups of 10, Group A and Group B. Nations compete within their own group ahead of the playoff round.

TEAMS RECORDS Scotland 8-1 Canada 7-2 Italy 7-2 Czech Republic 5-4 Germany 5-4 RCF 4-5 Hungary 3-6 Korea 3-6 Spain 0-9 Group B TEAMS RECORDS Sweden 9-0 Norway 8-1 Switzerland 5-4 United States 5-4 China 4-5 New Zealand 4-5 England 3-6 Japan 3-5 Finland 27 Estonia 27

The post 2022 Olympic Qualifier: USA vs Czech Republic Mixed Doubles Curling Live Stream, TV Channel appeared first on Project Spurs.

