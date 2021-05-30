The 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse National Championship Game on Sunday, May 30 is already going to make history, and it hasn’t even started yet. At the conclusion of the Final Four semi-final round on Friday, Syracuse and Boston College were left standing, and now will face each other at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Town, Maryland for the title. The schools entered the tournament as the third and fourth-ranked teams respectively.

What: NCAA Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse National Championship Game Location: Johnny Unitas Stadium – Towson, Maryland When: Sunday, May 30, 2021 TV Channel ESPNU Live Stream PremiumTV

Neither the Golden Eagles nor the Orange is unfamiliar with this stage of the game. Boston College has been in this spot the last three seasons, and together with Syracuse, one of the schools has been in the championship game now in six of the last 10 years.

Everything here you need to know, the 2021 Women’s Lacrosse Championship game: Syracuse vs Boston College teams news, players update, and how to watch the Lacrosse final today

Syracuse vs Boston College Preview

The only thing, however, is that neither of them has won the title in that time or ever for that matter. For one of them, the goal will be met, and for the other, the struggle will continue.

Syracuse

All tournament, Syracuse has been an offensive powerhouse. After scoring 20 in the round of 16 against Loyola Maryland, and 17 in the Elite Eight against Florida, the Orange scored 21 points to upset No.2 Northwestern 21-13.

It doesn’t get any bigger than this. #3 Syracuse vs. # 4 Boston College

Towson, Maryland

Johnny Unitas Stadium

12 p.m.

ESPNU

https://t.co/IB8tA3dNen

WJPZ 89.1FM

https://t.co/9qp0H1sy4T pic.twitter.com/JOgnLtr1It — Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) May 30, 2021

Eight different players scored for Syracuse, and six more than once, led by Meaghan Tyrrell’s five goals on attempts. It was Northwestern that opened the scoring in the first half but was followed by five unanswered goals from the Orange. Lyndey McKone ended Syracuse’s run with her second score of the game for the Wildcats, but then Syracuse went on another five-point run. At halftime, the score was 10-4 in favor of Syracuse. The second half was a much closer affair, but the damage was already done.

Boston College

While Syracuse enters the Final on a roll after dominating Northwestern, Boston College is counting their blessings for advancing themselves.

The Golden Eagles had a strong first half in their game against top-ranked North Carolina, going into halftime up 8-5. Up 11-6 in the second, however, Boston College weathered the final 12 minutes of the game that saw the Tar Heels outscore them 4-0 over that stretch, nearly forcing overtime. It’s one of those moments that the fans don’t like, and the players themselves would love to do without, but coaches can use.

How to watch



Broadcast coverage for the 2021 NCAA D-1 Women’s Lacrosse National Championship is being provided by ESPNU on television and streaming through ESPNWatch. If you’ve already cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPNU, we recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contract or VPN required, PremiumTV is the place to go for entertainment and sporting events.

Boston College vs Syracuse Teams Updates

Head Coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein will make sure her young women don’t discount the value of the lesson of that experience. Pain can be the best teacher, and those final 12 minutes had to have hurt. Moving into the most important game of the season, just 60 minutes away from lifting the trophy that has eluded the team for the last three years, it is yet another useful moment to attempt to learn from to create the positive experience of being a champion.

Northwestern’s Izzy Scane, the nation’s leading scorer was relatively held in check, making just four goals, which was two below her season average. That fact alone should be an extra boost of confidence for Syracuse to hang their hat on in the National Championship Game. Boston College is another great scoring team, so every defense effort can make a huge difference.

The post 2021 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Final: Boston College vs Syracuse time, live stream, TV Coverage appeared first on Project Spurs.

