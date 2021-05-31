On Monday, May 31, the NCAA spring championship season continues with Round 4 of the 2021 Division I Men’s Golf Championship. It is the final round of stroke play for the tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

What NCAA Division I Men’s Golf National Championship – Round 4 Where Grayhawk Golf Club – Scottsdale, Arizona When Monday, May 31, 2021 @ 5 PM – 9 PM EST / 2 PM – 6 PM PST Channel Golf Channel Stream PremiumTV What’s Next Quarterfinals – Tuesday, June 1st

Semi-Finals – Tuesday, June 1st

Final – Wednesday, June 2nd

What began with 30 teams on Friday has whittled down to the final 15 teams and nine individuals that aren’t on those teams. At the end of the day, the individual 2021 National Champion will be decided. The eight teams will advance to match play in the quarterfinals of the team tournament.

Who is Left at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship

In the morning of the Memorial Day holiday, TCU and Georgia participated in a one-hole playoff to stay alive in the championship chase after finishing the third round tied at +32. They’ve got a lot of work to do to still make the cut for the quarterfinals, sitting 19 strokes behind eighth-place North Carolina at the start of the round.

Top-ranked Oklahoma starts the day in second, 13 strokes behind No.3 Oklahoma State who is 13 strokes ahead of the field at 12-under-par. At No.9 Pepperdine and No.4. Clemson currently are in ninth and 10th-place respectively, within four strokes of the eight quarterfinal spots. Of the season’s top 10 teams, only No.5 Texas failed to qualify. The Longhorns were in the final at the last championship in 2019, falling to Stanford.

A number of surprise teams have made it to Monday, with all schools ranked from 12-21 already eliminated. Sam Houston at No.31 is still the lowest seed alive, starting the day at +18, six strokes outside of the top eight. Matches will be played in the quarterfinal and semi-final on Tuesday, June 1, with the final match for the title on Wednesday.

Crowning the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Individual National Champion

The individual title leader is Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin. He enters Monday at nine-under-par helping the Cowboys sit atop the team standings. Jin is one of three OSU golfers at or under par. On Jin’s heels is Turk Petit of Clemson at minus-seven.

Round 4⃣

· Gupta : 1:28 p.m. (CST)

· Stark : 1:39 p.m.

· Eckroat : 1:50 p.m.

· Chacarra : 2:01 p.m.

· Jin : 2:12 p.m. Golf Channel: 4-8 p.m. (CST)

Golfstat: All Day#okstate | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/lhB6GKwIWD — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) May 31, 2021

Of the top nine golfers whose teams didn’t advance to the fourth round, only Carson Barry of Oregon State is shooting par or better. Barry is even with the mark, while Utah’s Tristan Mandur is tied with Florida’s Ricky Castillo in 16th-place, at +1. The lowest individual qualifier is Barry’s teammate Spencer Tibits at Oregon State tied at No.50 on the leaderboard at +7.

2019’s winner was Oklahoma State sophomore Matthew Wolff won the individual title in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He shot 10-under-par to win it all at Blessings Golf Club and is now on the professional circuit. There was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the season.

How to live/watch the NCAA men’s college golf championship 2021

NCAA men’s college golf championship 2021 live streaming will be broadcast on Golf Channel from Monday 5 PM ET to 9 PM ET, and The quarterfinals and semifinals in match play will begin at 9:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1. And Wednesday, June 2nd will coverage the Championship game.

If you are looking for a good streaming way inside/outside of the United States or do not have an active subscription on GOLF Channel, we recommend PremiumTV for streaming the games live on your computer or mobile device. For a one-time flat fee, you can watch the full tournament streaming in the crystal-clear high-definition video to cheer on your favorite team regardless of where you are located.

