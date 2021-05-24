There will be a pair of important game twos on the docket in the 2021 NBA playoffs tonight as the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Miami Heat in hopes of going 2-0 at home to open the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets were upset in their first game with the Portland Trailblazers and they’ll try to reclaim home court in the late game on TNT tonight.
Bucks vs Heat NBA Game viewing guide
Milwaukee vs. Miami
7:30 p.m. ET.
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
TV: TNT
Bucks vs Heat game analysis
In-Game 1 of the series, the Bucks needed overtime to secure a 109-107 win. Khris Middleton, as he has done many times before, stepped up and knocked down the game-winning bucket with just 0.5 seconds remaining.
“He’s just always so level,” teammate Brook Lopez said. “Obviously, first game of the playoffs, everybody’s amped up. Big game. This could have been a preseason game to him. I think he would have been the same way in the moment, shooting the ball and everything.”
Aside from knocking down the game-winning bucket, Middleton led the Bucks with 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in with 26 points and 18 big rebounds.
With Giannis’ rebounds and the Bucks’ starting backcourt finishing with double digits in rebounds, the Bucks easily won the battle of the boards.
For Miami, they go back to the drawing board. While Jimmy Butler finished with a near triple-double and Duncan Robinson had 24 points, they didn’t get enough out of complementary pieces like Kendrick Nunn, Bam Adebayo, Trevor Ariza, and Tyler Herro also struggled to find his stroke.
Miami as a whole struggled with their offense, and they’ll need to find the bucket more often if they want to turn the ties in Game 2.
Nuggets vs. Trailblazers Viewing guide
Denver vs. Portland
10:00 p.m. ET.
Ball Arena, Denver, Co.
TV: TNT
Look up Nuggets vs. Trailblazers Monday Night NBA Playoffs analysis
In a surprising win, Portland cruised to a 123-109 Game 1 win over the Nuggets on Saturday night.
The Blazers were hot behind the arch, shooting nearly 50 percent on three-point attempts, and Denver struggled to defend on the perimeter.
“We just weren’t running guys off of the line. We had it in the game plan that guys are chasers and runoffs, and it was just too easy for them, too comfortable for them,” Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon said. “We had to make that extra effort to just get them off of the line, make it a little bit more uncomfortable for them, have them put the ball down. And then, just keep flying around, keep making the extra play.”
While the Nuggets are undermanned with Jamal Murray and Will Barton sidelined, Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, and Monte Morris tried to make up for the losses, but there is just no replacing Murray, who plays so well off of Nikola Jokic.
Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points and 11 assists, and if he can repeat his Game 1 performance, the Blazers may just be able to return home up 2-0.
2021 NBA Playoffs schedule (1st Round): Local TV Listing and Viewing guide
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Local Channel
|National/ Live Stream
|Venue
|Monday, May 24
|Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 PM
|Bally Sports WI+, Bally Sports Sun
|TNT
|Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
|Portland Trail Blazers vs
Denver Nuggets
|10:00 PM
|Altitude, NBC Sports Northwest
|TNT
|Ball Arena
Denver, CO
|May 25
|Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets
|7:30 PM
|WPIX, NBC Sports Boston
|TNT
|Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
|Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
|10:00 PM
|Bally Sports AZ, Spectrum SportsNet
|TNT
|Phoenix Suns Arena
Phoenix, AZ
|Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers
|10:30 PM
|Bally Sports, SoCal, Bally Sports SW-DAL
|NBA TV
|STAPLES Center
Los Angeles, CA
|Wednesday, May 26
|Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers
|7:00
|NBC Sports PhiladelpNBC Sports Washingto
|NBA TV
|Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
|Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks
|7:30 PM
|NBC Sports PhiladelpNBC Sports Washingto
|TNT
|Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
|Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz
|10:30 PM
|AT&T Sportsnet – RocBally Sports SE-MEM
|TNT
|Vivint Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
|Thursday, May 27
|Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat
|7:30 PM
|Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports WI
|TNT
|AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami, FL
|Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers
|10:00 PM
|Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports AZ
|TNT
|STAPLES Center
Los Angeles, CA
|Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers
|10:30 OM
|NBC Sports NorthwestAltitude
|NBA TV
|Moda Center
Portland, OR
|Friday May 28
|New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
|7:00 PM
|Bally Sports SE-ATL, MSG
|ESPN
|State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
|Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics
|8:30 PM
|NBC Sports BostonYES2
|ABC
|TD Garden
Boston, MA
|LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks
|9:30 PM
|Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports SoCal
|ESPN
|American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
|Saturday, May 29
|Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat
|1:30 PM
|Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports WI
|TNT
|AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami, FL
|Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers
|4:00 PM
|NBC Sports NorthwestAltitude
|TNT
|Moda Center
Portland, OR
|Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Washing, NBC Sports Philadelp
|ESPN
|Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
|Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies
|9:30 PM
|NBC Sports WashingtoNBC Sports Philadelp
|ESPN
|FedExForum
Memphis, TN
|Sunday may 30
|New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
|1:00 PM
|ABC
|ABC
|STAPLES Center
Los Angeles, CA
|Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|ABC
|TD Garden
Boston, MA
|Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics
|7:30 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|TNT
|TD Garden Boston, MA
|LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks
|9:30 PM
|Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports
|TNT
|American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
|Monday May 31
|Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelp
|TNT
|Capital One Arena Washington, DC
|Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies
|9:30 pm
|Bally Sports, SE-MEMAT&T Sportsnet – Roc
|TNT
|FedExForum Memphis, TN
2021 NBA playoff bracket, Scores & Results
Yes, the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs looks wild on paper, and things should only get crazier as teams take the floor for their best-of-seven series
|Estern Conference 1st Round Results
|(1) 76ers vs. (8) Wizards
|Philadelphia leads 1-0
|(2) Nets vs. (7) Celtics
|Brooklyn leads 1-0
|(3) Bucks vs. (6) Heat
|Milwaukee leads 1-0
|(4) Knicks vs. (5) Hawks
|Atlanta leads 1-0
|Western Conference 1st Round Results
|(1) Jazz vs. (8) Grizzlies
|Memphis leads 1-0
|(2) Suns vs. (7) Lakers
|Phoenix leads 1-0
|(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Trail Blazers
|Portland leads 1-0
|(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks
|Dallas leads 1-0
The NBA tweeted out the finalized bracket for the upcoming postseason:
The 2021 #NBAPlayoffs and #StateFarmPlayIn Bracket!
Full schedule https://t.co/DNE7pJlpQB pic.twitter.com/jUw7Xkch6E
— NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2021
