There will be a pair of important game twos on the docket in the 2021 NBA playoffs tonight as the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Miami Heat in hopes of going 2-0 at home to open the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets were upset in their first game with the Portland Trailblazers and they’ll try to reclaim home court in the late game on TNT tonight.

Bucks vs Heat NBA Game viewing guide

Milwaukee vs. Miami

7:30 p.m. ET.

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TNT

Bucks vs Heat game analysis

In-Game 1 of the series, the Bucks needed overtime to secure a 109-107 win. Khris Middleton, as he has done many times before, stepped up and knocked down the game-winning bucket with just 0.5 seconds remaining.

“He’s just always so level,” teammate Brook Lopez said. “Obviously, first game of the playoffs, everybody’s amped up. Big game. This could have been a preseason game to him. I think he would have been the same way in the moment, shooting the ball and everything.”

Aside from knocking down the game-winning bucket, Middleton led the Bucks with 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in with 26 points and 18 big rebounds.

With Giannis’ rebounds and the Bucks’ starting backcourt finishing with double digits in rebounds, the Bucks easily won the battle of the boards.

For Miami, they go back to the drawing board. While Jimmy Butler finished with a near triple-double and Duncan Robinson had 24 points, they didn’t get enough out of complementary pieces like Kendrick Nunn, Bam Adebayo, Trevor Ariza, and Tyler Herro also struggled to find his stroke.

Miami as a whole struggled with their offense, and they’ll need to find the bucket more often if they want to turn the ties in Game 2.

Nuggets vs. Trailblazers Viewing guide



Denver vs. Portland

10:00 p.m. ET.

Ball Arena, Denver, Co.

TV: TNT

Look up Nuggets vs. Trailblazers Monday Night NBA Playoffs analysis

In a surprising win, Portland cruised to a 123-109 Game 1 win over the Nuggets on Saturday night.

The Blazers were hot behind the arch, shooting nearly 50 percent on three-point attempts, and Denver struggled to defend on the perimeter.

“We just weren’t running guys off of the line. We had it in the game plan that guys are chasers and runoffs, and it was just too easy for them, too comfortable for them,” Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon said. “We had to make that extra effort to just get them off of the line, make it a little bit more uncomfortable for them, have them put the ball down. And then, just keep flying around, keep making the extra play.”

While the Nuggets are undermanned with Jamal Murray and Will Barton sidelined, Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, and Monte Morris tried to make up for the losses, but there is just no replacing Murray, who plays so well off of Nikola Jokic.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points and 11 assists, and if he can repeat his Game 1 performance, the Blazers may just be able to return home up 2-0.

2021 NBA Playoffs schedule (1st Round): Local TV Listing and Viewing guide

Game Time (ET) Local Channel National/ Live Stream Venue Monday, May 24 Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 PM Bally Sports WI+, Bally Sports Sun TNT Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, WI Portland Trail Blazers vs

Denver Nuggets 10:00 PM Altitude, NBC Sports Northwest TNT Ball Arena

Denver, CO May 25 Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets 7:30 PM WPIX, NBC Sports Boston TNT Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns 10:00 PM Bally Sports AZ, Spectrum SportsNet TNT Phoenix Suns Arena

Phoenix, AZ Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers 10:30 PM Bally Sports, SoCal, Bally Sports SW-DAL NBA TV STAPLES Center

Los Angeles, CA Wednesday, May 26 Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 NBC Sports PhiladelpNBC Sports Washingto NBA TV Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, PA Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks 7:30 PM NBC Sports PhiladelpNBC Sports Washingto TNT Madison Square Garden

New York, NY Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz 10:30 PM AT&T Sportsnet – RocBally Sports SE-MEM TNT Vivint Arena

Salt Lake City, UT Thursday, May 27 Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports WI TNT AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers 10:00 PM Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports AZ TNT STAPLES Center

Los Angeles, CA Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 OM NBC Sports NorthwestAltitude NBA TV Moda Center

Portland, OR Friday May 28 New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks 7:00 PM Bally Sports SE-ATL, MSG ESPN State Farm Arena

Atlanta, GA Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics 8:30 PM NBC Sports BostonYES2 ABC TD Garden

Boston, MA LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks 9:30 PM Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports SoCal ESPN American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX Saturday, May 29 Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat 1:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports WI TNT AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers 4:00 PM NBC Sports NorthwestAltitude TNT Moda Center

Portland, OR Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards 7:00 PM NBC Sports Washing, NBC Sports Philadelp ESPN Capital One Arena

Washington, DC Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies 9:30 PM NBC Sports WashingtoNBC Sports Philadelp ESPN FedExForum

Memphis, TN Sunday may 30 New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks 1:00 PM ABC ABC STAPLES Center

Los Angeles, CA Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers 3:30 PM ABC ABC TD Garden

Boston, MA Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston TNT TD Garden Boston, MA LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks 9:30 PM Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports TNT American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX Monday May 31 Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards 7:00 PM NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelp TNT Capital One Arena Washington, DC Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies 9:30 pm Bally Sports, SE-MEMAT&T Sportsnet – Roc TNT FedExForum Memphis, TN

2021 NBA playoff bracket, Scores & Results

Yes, the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs looks wild on paper, and things should only get crazier as teams take the floor for their best-of-seven series

Estern Conference 1st Round Results (1) 76ers vs. (8) Wizards Philadelphia leads 1-0 (2) Nets vs. (7) Celtics Brooklyn leads 1-0 (3) Bucks vs. (6) Heat Milwaukee leads 1-0 (4) Knicks vs. (5) Hawks Atlanta leads 1-0 Western Conference 1st Round Results (1) Jazz vs. (8) Grizzlies Memphis leads 1-0 (2) Suns vs. (7) Lakers Phoenix leads 1-0 (3) Nuggets vs. (6) Trail Blazers Portland leads 1-0 (4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks Dallas leads 1-0

The NBA tweeted out the finalized bracket for the upcoming postseason:

