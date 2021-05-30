The MotoGP series is currently as tight a race in the standings as the action is on the road as the riders prepare for the sixth event of the season, the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, Sunday, May 30 in Mugello, Italy.

Event Details

What Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley (Italian GP) When Sunday, May 30, 2021 @ 9:10 AM EST Location Mugello, Italy Venue Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello Live Stream PremiumTV

Where and when: MotoGP Italian Grand Prix 2021

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, in Italy.

The Grand Prix starts at 2pm CEST local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the U.S., and 10pm AEST on Sunday night for folk tuning in from Australia.

Mugello MotoGp Race Preview

Three racers are within 16 points of the leader Fabio Quatararo, who has accumulated 80 points in this young season, thanks to a pair of first-place finishes as well as a third-place finish. With 25 points up for grabs to the winner on Sunday, there’s a real chance for many more riders to gain ground in the standings if Quatararo has a rough day.

The leader currently has the advantage in the starting grid heading into the race after winning his fourth pole this season. During the qualifiers, Quatararo set a new track all-time record lap, notching a 1’45.187, more than two seconds faster than the course’s race record set in 2013 by Marc Marquez. The mark also breaks the previous all-time lap record of 1’45.519 set by Marquez in 2019. Marquez is in the field for Sunday’s race and will be starting in No.11 among the 23 racers. Marquez’s record was actually topped by a number of racers this weekend, setting the bar for a thrilling event.

Who took the Champ Crown in 2k19?

In the last running of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley in 2019, Marquez finished second to Danillo Petrucci, who is also at Mugello this weekend. In fact, a large portion of the field is returning from the grid two years ago. In the shortened GP season last year, the Italian GP was not an event. In 2019, Quatararo finished No.11 in the race just a month after his 20th birthday. It was the young racer’s first season at the MotoGP level.

Italian MotoGP Raceday schedule

Sunday 30th May (PremiumTV)

Warm Ups – 3:00am

MotoGP race – 8 AM



2021 Italian MotoGP, Mugello – Full Qualifying Results

Six racers did not finish the race that year, and one racer didn’t even finish the first lap, despite a dry track. Petrucci won with a time of 41’33.794, with less than a second separating him from the next three racers who were led by Marquez.

Italian MotoGP, Mugello – Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1’45.187s 6/7 348k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Team (GP21) +0.230s 7/7 352k 3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP21) +0.245s 7/7 360k 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) +0.351s 7/7 353k 5 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Team (GP21) +0.411s 7/7 359k 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.556s 7/8 358k 7 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.558s 6/8 353k 8 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.809s 3/6 347k 9 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.889s 6/8 354k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.897s 7/7 340k 11 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.938s 3/4 352k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.206s 7/7 350k Qualifying 1: 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1’46.045s 6/7 341k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Avintia Ducati (GP19)* 1’46.129s 7/7 359k 15 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1’46.195s 3/7 351k 16 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP21) 1’46.302s 6/6 355k 17 Luca Marini ITA Sky VR46 Avintia Ducati (GP19)* 1’46.481s 6/6 354k 18 Danilo Petrucci ITA KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1’46.548s 7/7 347k 19 Valentino Rossi ITA Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1’46.77s 7/7 350k 20 Iker Lecuona SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1’47.084s 6/7 351k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1’47.146s 3/7 353k 22 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1’47.216s 3/6 353k

Watch the Italian MotoGp online

In the United States NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 MotoGP season in the States, but the network is only showing five GPs live this year, with the rest being shown on tape delay. As well as BT Sport 2 will coverage today’s MotoGP race.

If you are looking for MotoGp Italian Race 2021 from any location or without cable, check the PremiumTV race, where you will will be get completely contractles one time payment service (Day/Race Pass on PremiumTV)

