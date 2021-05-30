The MotoGP series is currently as tight a race in the standings as the action is on the road as the riders prepare for the sixth event of the season, the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, Sunday, May 30 in Mugello, Italy.
Event Details
|What
|Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley (Italian GP)
|When
|Sunday, May 30, 2021 @ 9:10 AM EST
|Location
|Mugello, Italy
|Venue
|Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV
Where and when: MotoGP Italian Grand Prix 2021
The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, in Italy.
The Grand Prix starts at 2pm CEST local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the U.S., and 10pm AEST on Sunday night for folk tuning in from Australia.
Mugello MotoGp Race Preview
Three racers are within 16 points of the leader Fabio Quatararo, who has accumulated 80 points in this young season, thanks to a pair of first-place finishes as well as a third-place finish. With 25 points up for grabs to the winner on Sunday, there’s a real chance for many more riders to gain ground in the standings if Quatararo has a rough day.
The leader currently has the advantage in the starting grid heading into the race after winning his fourth pole this season. During the qualifiers, Quatararo set a new track all-time record lap, notching a 1’45.187, more than two seconds faster than the course’s race record set in 2013 by Marc Marquez. The mark also breaks the previous all-time lap record of 1’45.519 set by Marquez in 2019. Marquez is in the field for Sunday’s race and will be starting in No.11 among the 23 racers. Marquez’s record was actually topped by a number of racers this weekend, setting the bar for a thrilling event.
Who took the Champ Crown in 2k19?
In the last running of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley in 2019, Marquez finished second to Danillo Petrucci, who is also at Mugello this weekend. In fact, a large portion of the field is returning from the grid two years ago. In the shortened GP season last year, the Italian GP was not an event. In 2019, Quatararo finished No.11 in the race just a month after his 20th birthday. It was the young racer’s first season at the MotoGP level.
Italian MotoGP Raceday schedule
Sunday 30th May (PremiumTV)
Warm Ups – 3:00am
MotoGP race – 8 AM
2021 Italian MotoGP, Mugello – Full Qualifying Results
Six racers did not finish the race that year, and one racer didn’t even finish the first lap, despite a dry track. Petrucci won with a time of 41’33.794, with less than a second separating him from the next three racers who were led by Marquez.
|Italian MotoGP, Mugello – Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1’45.187s
|6/7
|348k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Team (GP21)
|+0.230s
|7/7
|352k
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP21)
|+0.245s
|7/7
|360k
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)
|+0.351s
|7/7
|353k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Team (GP21)
|+0.411s
|7/7
|359k
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.556s
|7/8
|358k
|7
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.558s
|6/8
|353k
|8
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.809s
|3/6
|347k
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.889s
|6/8
|354k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.897s
|7/7
|340k
|11
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.938s
|3/4
|352k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.206s
|7/7
|350k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1’46.045s
|6/7
|341k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Avintia Ducati (GP19)*
|1’46.129s
|7/7
|359k
|15
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1’46.195s
|3/7
|351k
|16
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP21)
|1’46.302s
|6/6
|355k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Sky VR46 Avintia Ducati (GP19)*
|1’46.481s
|6/6
|354k
|18
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1’46.548s
|7/7
|347k
|19
|Valentino Rossi
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1’46.77s
|7/7
|350k
|20
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1’47.084s
|6/7
|351k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)*
|1’47.146s
|3/7
|353k
|22
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1’47.216s
|3/6
|353k
Watch the Italian MotoGp online
In the United States NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 MotoGP season in the States, but the network is only showing five GPs live this year, with the rest being shown on tape delay. As well as BT Sport 2 will coverage today’s MotoGP race.
If you are looking for MotoGp Italian Race 2021 from any location or without cable, check the PremiumTV race, where you will will be get completely contractles one time payment service (Day/Race Pass on PremiumTV)
