Thereâ€™s rain falling in Le Mans, France, but the real thunder on Sunday, May 16 will be coming from the roadway when 22 racers lay the rubber down for the SHARK Grand Prix de France.

2021 SHARK Grand Prix de France Viewing Details

The seasonâ€™s first-place rider, Francesco Bagnaia, had a rough qualifying session on Saturday and will start in 16th position. Conversely, second-ranked Fabio Quartararo of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team has a great opportunity to overtake Bagnaia after picking up the first spot on the grid.

The season is just four races in, and no racers have really separated from the field so far. This makes for a lot of excitement, on Sunday, only to be amplified by the added element of the wet weather and the current starting positions. Six racers are currently within 26 points, of which a 25-point first-place finish at Le Mans could make a difference.

Bagnaia, the current leader, has 66 points, which is good for a two-point lead over Quartararo. Last fall in at the SHARK Grand Prix de France, Quartararo finished ninth, while Bagnaia was back in 13th. Last yearâ€™s winner Danilo Petrucci, will start Sunday in 17th, so anything is truly possible.

Great Start for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team in France

Speaking of standings, Sundayâ€™s positioning further aids the Monster Energy Yahama MotoGP teamâ€™s hopes for a team championship. Right in Quartararoâ€™s shadow on the grid in France and the standings is his teammate Maverick Vinales. Vinales will start in the second position at Le Mans and currently sits in third overall in the standings.

Vinales is in his fifth year with the Monster Energy Yamaha, stepping up the past two as the teamâ€™s best racer. Quartararo has proven a strong addition with him early this season as they chase both individual and team success.

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 08:55 – 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 – 13:55 BST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 08:55 – 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 – 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 – 13:50 BST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm up: 09:00 – 09:20Â BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:55 – 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 – 14:55 CEST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 09:55 – 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 – 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 – 14:50 CEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm up: 10:00 – 10:20 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1:Â 03:55 – 04:40 ET / 00:55 – 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2:Â 08:10 – 08:55 ET / 05:10 – 05:55 PT

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 03:55 – 04:40Â ET / 00:55 – 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 – 08:00 ET / 04:30 – 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 – 08:50 ET / 05:10 – 05:50 PT

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm-up: 04:00 – 04:20 ET / 01:00 – 01:20 PT

Race:Â 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2021 MotoGP French Grand PrixÂ session timings in Australia

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 – 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 – 22:55 AEST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 – 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 – 21:30 – 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:10 – 23:50 AEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm-up: 18:00 – 18:20 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 – 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 – 22:55 JST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 – 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 – 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 – 21:50 JST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm-up: 17:00 – 17:20 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP French Grand PrixÂ session timings in India

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:25 – 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 – 18:25 IST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 13:25 – 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 – 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 – 18:20 IST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm-up: 13:30 – 13:50 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Canâ€™t find your country or region in the list?Â Check the MotoGP schedule pageÂ for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream theÂ French MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. . Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for $6.99. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races online here.

