Dubbed “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the 105th Indy 500 is revving up ahead of the green flag to start the race on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After serving as the premier event for last August when the Indy Cars returned to the track, the Indy 500 is back in the front half of the schedule as this season’s sixth race.

Quick Notes 2021 Indy 500



What 105th Indy 500 When Sunday, May 30, 2021 Where Indianapolis, Indiana Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway, aka “The Brickyard” Watch/live stream RacePass.online Green Flag 12:45 PM EST / 9:45 AM PST Driver Introductions 11:50 AM EST / 8 AM PST “National Anthem” Performer Country Music Star Jimmie Allen “Back Home Again in Indiana” Performer Jim Cornelison

The field will feature eight former winners of the Indy 500, and also includes two racers making their Brickyard debut in this year’s grid of 33 drivers.

Observing the Indianapolis Racing Grid



Last year’s winner Takuma Sato is one of the returning victors, looking to win his third glass bottle of milk at the finish, winning the event in 2017 and 2020. Only five drivers have gone back-to-back in the history of the event. None have accomplished the feat since Helio Castroneves, winning his first two appearances at the Watch Indy 500 in 2001 and 2002. The Brazilian Castroneves is also a part of the field, looking to win the event for the fourth time.

At the first Indy 500 in 1911, the average speed of winner Ray Harroun was just over 74 mph. Last year, Sato’s average speed was 157mph, 30mph slower than Tony Kanaan’s 187mph in 2013. Kanaan still holds the highest average speed in the event, and starting in the second row may look to get out and away to use that experience to pull off his second Indy 500 victory.

Indy 500 Starting Grid

Row Inside Middle Outside Row 1 Scott Dixon Colton Herta Rinus Veekay Row 2 Ed Carpenter Tony Kanaan Alex Palou Row 3 Ryan Hunter-Reay Helio Castroneves Marcus Ericsson Row 4 Alexander Rossi Ed Jones Pato O’Ward Row 5 Pietro Fittipaldi Felix Rosenqvist Takuma Sato Row 6 James Hinchcliffe Scott McGlaughlin Graham Rahal Row 7 Conor Daly Jack Harvey Josef Newgarden Row 8 JR Hildebrand Santino Ferrucci Juan Pablo Montoya Row 9 Marco Andretti Simon Pagenaud Sebastien Bourdais Row 10 Stefan Wilson Max Chilton Dalton Kellett Row 11 Sage Karam Will Power Simona de Silvestro

Indy 500 Betting Odds

After securing lead pole position for the 2021 Indy 500, Scott Dixon opens as the odds favorite to win the race at +350 in the DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s at -177 to grab a top-five finish, and +120 to place top-three. Getting the victory would be Dixon’s second win of the young season, and his second time winning the Indy 500 in his career. In fact, four of the racers with the best five odds, including Dixon, are looking for their second victory of 2021.

Last year’s winner Sato is getting +2000 repeat as the winner, though +550 and +275 for a top-three or top-five finish respectively. The only female in the field, Simona de Silvestro is a whopping +50000 to finish first and +6600 to finish in the top-five. De Silvestro earned the last position in the starting grid, thus setting up her long-shot odds.

How to Stream the 2021 Indy 500

The 105th Indianapolis 500 is carried by NBC in the United States, on broadcast television, and streaming on the networks, Peacock Premium service. If you’re like me and have already used your free trial, and just want to watch the race, registering for yet another service can be a pain. For singular events like the Indy 500, I recommend you check out RacePass

Full transparency, I am don’t receive any kickback from the service, but am glad to share a quality option when I find one. PremiumTV is easy to use, mobile-friendly, and I don’t need a VPN to watch sporting events around the globe. Each event is a la carte, so I also don’t have to drag around a streaming service for an event once or twice a year. For example, this weekend’s Indy 500 is just $9.99, one time. It’s clean and simple.

The post 2021 Indianapolis 500: Starting Grid, live stream schedule, and How to watch the Indy 500 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 Indianapolis 500: Starting Grid, live stream schedule, and How to watch the Indy 500