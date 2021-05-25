The United States followed up a bronze medal in 2018 with a first-round playoff loss to Russia in the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship. Now, the Americans enter the 2021 tournament with an overhauled roster that carries just one player from the 2019 team. Since 1960, the United States hasn’t finished better than bronze at the World Championship, despite boasting an NHL-heavy lineup. They won the gold that year.

Entering as the sixth team in the power rankings, expectations aren’t high for the Americans, though they should be a shoe for the playoffs. Once there, anything can happen, and maybe the United States can find some magic or a miracle.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

The United States fell to Finland in their World Championship opener 2-1. They followed that up with a 5-1 victory over Canada, giving their northern neighbor their worst start at the Worlds or Olympics ever at 2-0. The win keeps the Americans in a decent spot to contend for the playoffs yet in a Group B that is log-jammed in the middle with mediocre teams. If the United States can win a few games and separate from the pack, that’s great. It’s just as likely, however, that they end up needing a tie-breaker or two to work their way to the quarterfinals.

2021 United States IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club 2 Ryan Shea Defenseman Texas Stars 3 Matt Roy Defenseman Los Angeles Kings 4 Connor Mackey Defenseman Calgary Flames 5 Adam Clendening Defenseman Cleveland Monsters 6 Chris Wideman Defenseman Torpedo Nizhni Novgorod 8 Matt Tennyson Defenseman New Jersey Devils 10 Matty Beniers Forward University of Michigan 11 Brian Boyle Forward Florida Panthers 12 Trevor Moore Forward Los Angeles Kings 16 Ryan Donato Forward San Jose Sharks 18 Jack Drury Forward Vaxjo Lakers 19 Jason Robertson Forward Dallas Stars 21 Kevin Rooney Forward New York Rangers 24 Sasha Chimelevski Forward San Jose Sharks 29 Jake Oettinger Goalkeeper Dallas Stars 31 Anthony Stolarz Goalkeeper Anaheim Ducks 39 Zac Jones Defenseman New York Rangers 40 Cal Petersen Goalkeeper Los Angeles Kings 43 Colin Blackwell Forward New York Rangers 50 Eric Robinson Forward Columbus Blue Jackets 55 Matt Hellickson Defenseman Binghamton Devils 62 Kevin Lablanc Forward San Jose Sharks 72 Tage Thompson Forward Buffalo Sabres 83 Conor Garland Forward Arizona Coyotes 86 Christian Wolanin Defenseman Los Angeles Kings 89 Justin Abdelkader Forward EV Zug

United States Prelims Schedule

The United States is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Saturday, May 22, 2021 9:15am EST Finland Sunday, May 23, 2021 1:15pm EST Canada Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:15am EST Kazakhstan Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:15am EST Latvia Saturday, May 29, 2021 9:15am EST Norway Monday, May 31, 2021 9:15am EST Germany Tuesday, June 1, 2021 9:15am EST Italy

The post 2021 IIHF: United States Men’s National Ice Hockey Team preview, live stream, statistics, roster, schedule and more appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 IIHF: United States Men’s National Ice Hockey Team preview, live stream, statistics, roster, schedule and more