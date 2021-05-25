In 2018 Switzerland medaled for the second time in six years. They picked up another silver medal that year after once again falling to Sweden in the championship final. The showing, while disappointing in the end, was a high point for a program. Switzerland hadn’t seen the podium before 2013 since 1953 when they took the bronze. More elusive than the podium has been the gold medal. The Swiss haven’t claimed at the World Championship since 1926. In 2019 the team finished in eighth place, and the 11 guys from that team on the 2021 roster surely want to improve upon that.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
Location Riga, Latvia
Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

Switzerland has jumped from the potential fringe of the playoff picture into ranking as the No.3 team in the power rankings. After beating up on the Czech Republic and then getting by Denmark, the Swiss are undefeated. That said, they face some tough tests in the second week of the tournament against Russia and Slovakia. Sweden is also on the schedule, though they have yet to look like themselves. The test is on for Switzerland to show they belong in the medal games.

2021 Switzerland IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club
2 Santeri Alatalo Defenseman EV Zug
8 Vincent Praplan Forward SC Bern
10 Andrew Ambuhl Forward HC Davos
13 Nico Hischier Forward New Jersey Devils
15 Gregory Hofmann Forward EV Zug
16 Raphael Diaz Defenseman EV Zug
20 Reto Berra Goalkeeper Fribourg-Gotteron
23 Philipp Kurashev Forward Chicago Blackhawks
24 Tobias Geisser Defenseman EV Zug
25 Mirco Muller Defenseman Leksands IF
28 Timo Meier Forward San Jose Sharks
50 Melvin Nyffeler Goalkeeper Rapperswil-Jona Lakers
55 Romain Loeffel Defenseman HC Ligano
59 Dario Simion Forward EV Zug
60 Tristan Scherwey Forward SC Bern
61 Fabrice Herzog Forward HC Davos
63 Leonardo Genoni Goalkeeper EV Zug
65 Ramon Untersander Defenseman SC Bern
71 Enzo Corvi Forward HC Davos
85 Sven Andrighetto Forward ZCS Lions Zurich
86 Janis Moser Defenseman EHC Biel
88 Christoph Bertschy Forward Lausanne HC
97 Jonas Siegenthaler Defenseman New Jersey Devils

Switzerland Prelims Schedule

Switzerland is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent
Saturday, May 22, 2021 1:15pm EST Czech Republic
Sunday, May 23, 2021 1:15pm EST Denmark
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:15pm EST Sweden
Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:15am EST Slovakia
Saturday, May 29, 2021 9:15am EST ROC
Sunday, May 30, 2021 9:15am EST Belarus
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:15am EST Great Britain

