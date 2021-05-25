In 2018 Switzerland medaled for the second time in six years. They picked up another silver medal that year after once again falling to Sweden in the championship final. The showing, while disappointing in the end, was a high point for a program. Switzerland hadn’t seen the podium before 2013 since 1953 when they took the bronze. More elusive than the podium has been the gold medal. The Swiss haven’t claimed at the World Championship since 1926. In 2019 the team finished in eighth place, and the 11 guys from that team on the 2021 roster surely want to improve upon that.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

Switzerland has jumped from the potential fringe of the playoff picture into ranking as the No.3 team in the power rankings. After beating up on the Czech Republic and then getting by Denmark, the Swiss are undefeated. That said, they face some tough tests in the second week of the tournament against Russia and Slovakia. Sweden is also on the schedule, though they have yet to look like themselves. The test is on for Switzerland to show they belong in the medal games.

2021 Switzerland IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club 2 Santeri Alatalo Defenseman EV Zug 8 Vincent Praplan Forward SC Bern 10 Andrew Ambuhl Forward HC Davos 13 Nico Hischier Forward New Jersey Devils 15 Gregory Hofmann Forward EV Zug 16 Raphael Diaz Defenseman EV Zug 20 Reto Berra Goalkeeper Fribourg-Gotteron 23 Philipp Kurashev Forward Chicago Blackhawks 24 Tobias Geisser Defenseman EV Zug 25 Mirco Muller Defenseman Leksands IF 28 Timo Meier Forward San Jose Sharks 50 Melvin Nyffeler Goalkeeper Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 55 Romain Loeffel Defenseman HC Ligano 59 Dario Simion Forward EV Zug 60 Tristan Scherwey Forward SC Bern 61 Fabrice Herzog Forward HC Davos 63 Leonardo Genoni Goalkeeper EV Zug 65 Ramon Untersander Defenseman SC Bern 71 Enzo Corvi Forward HC Davos 85 Sven Andrighetto Forward ZCS Lions Zurich 86 Janis Moser Defenseman EHC Biel 88 Christoph Bertschy Forward Lausanne HC 97 Jonas Siegenthaler Defenseman New Jersey Devils

Switzerland Prelims Schedule

Switzerland is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Saturday, May 22, 2021 1:15pm EST Czech Republic Sunday, May 23, 2021 1:15pm EST Denmark Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:15pm EST Sweden Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:15am EST Slovakia Saturday, May 29, 2021 9:15am EST ROC Sunday, May 30, 2021 9:15am EST Belarus Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:15am EST Great Britain

