In 2018 Switzerland medaled for the second time in six years. They picked up another silver medal that year after once again falling to Sweden in the championship final. The showing, while disappointing in the end, was a high point for a program. Switzerland hadn’t seen the podium before 2013 since 1953 when they took the bronze. More elusive than the podium has been the gold medal. The Swiss haven’t claimed at the World Championship since 1926. In 2019 the team finished in eighth place, and the 11 guys from that team on the 2021 roster surely want to improve upon that.
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
Preview
Switzerland has jumped from the potential fringe of the playoff picture into ranking as the No.3 team in the power rankings. After beating up on the Czech Republic and then getting by Denmark, the Swiss are undefeated. That said, they face some tough tests in the second week of the tournament against Russia and Slovakia. Sweden is also on the schedule, though they have yet to look like themselves. The test is on for Switzerland to show they belong in the medal games.
2021 Switzerland IIHF World Championship Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Club
|2
|Santeri Alatalo
|Defenseman
|EV Zug
|8
|Vincent Praplan
|Forward
|SC Bern
|10
|Andrew Ambuhl
|Forward
|HC Davos
|13
|Nico Hischier
|Forward
|New Jersey Devils
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|Forward
|EV Zug
|16
|Raphael Diaz
|Defenseman
|EV Zug
|20
|Reto Berra
|Goalkeeper
|Fribourg-Gotteron
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|Forward
|Chicago Blackhawks
|24
|Tobias Geisser
|Defenseman
|EV Zug
|25
|Mirco Muller
|Defenseman
|Leksands IF
|28
|Timo Meier
|Forward
|San Jose Sharks
|50
|Melvin Nyffeler
|Goalkeeper
|Rapperswil-Jona Lakers
|55
|Romain Loeffel
|Defenseman
|HC Ligano
|59
|Dario Simion
|Forward
|EV Zug
|60
|Tristan Scherwey
|Forward
|SC Bern
|61
|Fabrice Herzog
|Forward
|HC Davos
|63
|Leonardo Genoni
|Goalkeeper
|EV Zug
|65
|Ramon Untersander
|Defenseman
|SC Bern
|71
|Enzo Corvi
|Forward
|HC Davos
|85
|Sven Andrighetto
|Forward
|ZCS Lions Zurich
|86
|Janis Moser
|Defenseman
|EHC Biel
|88
|Christoph Bertschy
|Forward
|Lausanne HC
|97
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|Defenseman
|New Jersey Devils
Switzerland Prelims Schedule
Switzerland is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Czech Republic
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Denmark
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Sweden
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Slovakia
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|9:15am EST
|ROC
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Belarus
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Great Britain
