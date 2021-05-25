In 2019 Sweden took the ice at the World Championship with 16 NHL players and finished in fifth place. At the World Championship this year, they enter the tournament with just five players currently on NHL rosters. In addition to 2019, Sweden had a disappointing finish in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games, failing to medal then too. Before that, they won back-to-back World Championship golds in 2017 and 2018. While they don’t have the NHL talent they did before, they still have an abundance of professionals – But can they be champions?

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

The fall of Canada and Sweden from the top five spots to the bottom two at the 2021 IIHF World Championship is a leading story at the tournament. Unlike Canada who is playing in a more tight Group B, Sweden has the misfortune to play in Group A. With matchups against the ROC and Slovakia not coming until the end of their schedule, it’s unlikely Sweden reaches the quarterfinals.

2021 Sweden IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club 3 Klas Dahlbeck Defenseman CSKA Moscow 7 Henrik Tommernes Defenseman Geneve-Servette 9 Adrian Kempe Forward Los Angeles Kings 12 Max Friberg Forward Frolunda Gothenburg 15 Pontus Holmberg Forward Vaxjo Lakers 17 Par Lindholm Forward Skelleftea AIK 19 Marcus Sorensen Forward San Jose Sharks 20 Lawrence Pilut Defenseman Traktor Chelyabinsk 24 Oscar Lindberg Forward Dynamo Moscow 27 Nils Lundkvist Defenseman Lulea HF 29 Mario Kempe Forward CSKA Moscow 30 Viktor Fasth Goalkeeper Vaxjo Lakers 32 Magnus Nygren Defenseman HC Davos 37 Isac Lundestrom Forward Anaheim Ducks 39 Adam Reideborn Goalkeeper Ak Bars Kazan 40 Andreas Wingerli Forward Skelleftea AIK 48 Carl Klingberg Forward EV Zug 50 Viktor Loov Defenseman Jokerit Helsinki 64 Jonathan Pudas Defenseman Jokerit Helsinki 67 Rickard Rakell Forward Anaheim Ducks 68 Victor Olofsson Forward Buffalo Sabres 70 Dennis Rasmussen Forward Metallurg Magnitogorsk

Sweden Prelims Schedule

Sweden is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Saturday, May 22, 2021 5:15am EST Denmark Sunday, May 23, 2021 9:15am EST Belarus Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:15pm EST Switzerland Thursday, May 27, 2021 1:15pm EST Czech Republic Friday, May 28, 2021 9:15am EST Great Britain Sunday, May 30, 2021 1:15pm EST Slovakia Monday, May 31, 2021 1:15pm EST ROC

