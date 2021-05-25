In 2019 Sweden took the ice at the World Championship with 16 NHL players and finished in fifth place. At the World Championship this year, they enter the tournament with just five players currently on NHL rosters. In addition to 2019, Sweden had a disappointing finish in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games, failing to medal then too. Before that, they won back-to-back World Championship golds in 2017 and 2018. While they don’t have the NHL talent they did before, they still have an abundance of professionals – But can they be champions?
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
Preview
The fall of Canada and Sweden from the top five spots to the bottom two at the 2021 IIHF World Championship is a leading story at the tournament. Unlike Canada who is playing in a more tight Group B, Sweden has the misfortune to play in Group A. With matchups against the ROC and Slovakia not coming until the end of their schedule, it’s unlikely Sweden reaches the quarterfinals.
2021 Sweden IIHF World Championship Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Club
|3
|Klas Dahlbeck
|Defenseman
|CSKA Moscow
|7
|Henrik Tommernes
|Defenseman
|Geneve-Servette
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|Forward
|Los Angeles Kings
|12
|Max Friberg
|Forward
|Frolunda Gothenburg
|15
|Pontus Holmberg
|Forward
|Vaxjo Lakers
|17
|Par Lindholm
|Forward
|Skelleftea AIK
|19
|Marcus Sorensen
|Forward
|San Jose Sharks
|20
|Lawrence Pilut
|Defenseman
|Traktor Chelyabinsk
|24
|Oscar Lindberg
|Forward
|Dynamo Moscow
|27
|Nils Lundkvist
|Defenseman
|Lulea HF
|29
|Mario Kempe
|Forward
|CSKA Moscow
|30
|Viktor Fasth
|Goalkeeper
|Vaxjo Lakers
|32
|Magnus Nygren
|Defenseman
|HC Davos
|37
|Isac Lundestrom
|Forward
|Anaheim Ducks
|39
|Adam Reideborn
|Goalkeeper
|Ak Bars Kazan
|40
|Andreas Wingerli
|Forward
|Skelleftea AIK
|48
|Carl Klingberg
|Forward
|EV Zug
|50
|Viktor Loov
|Defenseman
|Jokerit Helsinki
|64
|Jonathan Pudas
|Defenseman
|Jokerit Helsinki
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|Forward
|Anaheim Ducks
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|Forward
|Buffalo Sabres
|70
|Dennis Rasmussen
|Forward
|Metallurg Magnitogorsk
Sweden Prelims Schedule
Sweden is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Denmark
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Belarus
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Switzerland
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Czech Republic
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Great Britain
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Slovakia
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|ROC
