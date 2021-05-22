The IIHF World Championship has largely been dominated by Canada, Russia, and Sweden over the last 10 years. Slovakia is one of the few teams to have cracked through to reach the podium in that stretch. In 2012 they made it to the final against Russia, ultimately finishing in second with the silver medal.

Now it has been 19 years since Slovakia last won the tournament in 2002. Slovakia placed ninth at the World Championship in 2019, and bring back seven players from that team to compete in Latvia this year. Now 2021 presents a fresh opportunity for Slovakia’s program to build forward at the World Championship.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
Location Riga, Latvia
Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
Preview

It was a sloppy game for Belarus, who recorded seven penalties in their 5-2 loss to Slovakia at the Olympic Sports Centre on Friday. The wheels didnâ€™t really start coming off for Belarus (0-1) until after Slovakia (1-0) broke out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Slovakia’s Kristian Pospisil had a quick look at a hat trick on the day, scoring two of those first-period goals.

Pospisil didnâ€™t accomplish the feat, but his second goal was successful in getting goalkeeper Konstantin Shostak pulled out after just 11 minutes. The only bright spot for Belarus was a pair of third-period goals, with one each from Mikhail Stefanovich and Yegor Sharangovich. They came within a minute of each other, but with just seven minutes left in the game.

Slovakia next takes the ice on Sunday against Great Britain (0-0) as group play continues. The British will be coming off of a contest against the team Russia (1-0) for their first game at the World Championship. Slovakia versus Great Britain will be in the Olympics Sports Centre at 9:15am EST.

 

Team Roster

Number Name Position Club
3 Adam Janosik Defenseman IK Oskarshamn
5 Simon Nemec Defenseman HK Nitra
7 Mario Grman Defenseman SaiPa Lappeenranta
8 Pavol Skalicky Forward Lukko Rauma
12 Milos Kelemen Forward HKM Zvolen
13 Michal Kristof Forward Karpat Oulu
16 Robert Lantosi Forward Providence Bruins
17 David Buc Forward Bratislava Capitals
19 Matus Sukel Forward Sparta Prague
22 Samuel Knazko Defenseman TPS Turku
23 Adam Liska Forward Severstal Cherepovets
27 Marek Hrivik Forward Leksands IF
28 Martin Gernat Defenseman Ocelari Trinec
29 Michal Ivan Defenseman HKM Zvolen
33 Julius Hudacek Goalkeeper Spartak Moscow
34 Peter Cehlarik Forward Leksands IF
35 Adam Huska Goalkeeper Hartford Wolf Pack
40 Milos Roman Forward Ocelari Trinec
42 Branislav Konrad Goalkeeper HC Olomouc
44 Mislav Rosandic Defenseman Nili Tygri Liberec
48 Daniel Gachulinec Defenseman HC 07 Detva
60 Juraj Slafkovsky Forward TPS Turku
65 Martin Bucko Defenseman Dynamo Pardubice
67 Marian Studenic Forward New Jersey Devils
71 Marek Daloga Defenseman Dynamo Pardubice
77 Martin Fasko-Rudas Forward HC 05 Banska Bystrica
88 Kristian Pospisil Forward Lukko Rauma
89 Adrian Holesinksy Forward HK Nitra

 

Prelims Schedule

Slovakia is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent
Friday, May 21, 2021 1:15pm EST Belarus
Sunday, May 23, 2021 5:15am EST Great Britain
Monday, May 24, 2021 9:15am EST ROC
Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:15am EST Switzerland
Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:15pm Denmark
Sunday, May 30, 2021 1:15pm EST Sweden
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 9:15am EST Czech Republic

 

Where Can I watch IIHF 2021 Slovakia Ice Hockey live stream?

