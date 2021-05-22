The IIHF World Championship has largely been dominated by Canada, Russia, and Sweden over the last 10 years. Slovakia is one of the few teams to have cracked through to reach the podium in that stretch. In 2012 they made it to the final against Russia, ultimately finishing in second with the silver medal.

Now it has been 19 years since Slovakia last won the tournament in 2002. Slovakia placed ninth at the World Championship in 2019, and bring back seven players from that team to compete in Latvia this year. Now 2021 presents a fresh opportunity for Slovakia’s program to build forward at the World Championship.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV.Live

Preview

It was a sloppy game for Belarus, who recorded seven penalties in their 5-2 loss to Slovakia at the Olympic Sports Centre on Friday. The wheels didnâ€™t really start coming off for Belarus (0-1) until after Slovakia (1-0) broke out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Slovakia’s Kristian Pospisil had a quick look at a hat trick on the day, scoring two of those first-period goals.

Pospisil didnâ€™t accomplish the feat, but his second goal was successful in getting goalkeeper Konstantin Shostak pulled out after just 11 minutes. The only bright spot for Belarus was a pair of third-period goals, with one each from Mikhail Stefanovich and Yegor Sharangovich. They came within a minute of each other, but with just seven minutes left in the game.

Slovakia next takes the ice on Sunday against Great Britain (0-0) as group play continues. The British will be coming off of a contest against the team Russia (1-0) for their first game at the World Championship. Slovakia versus Great Britain will be in the Olympics Sports Centre at 9:15am EST.

Team Roster

Number Name Position Club 3 Adam Janosik Defenseman IK Oskarshamn 5 Simon Nemec Defenseman HK Nitra 7 Mario Grman Defenseman SaiPa Lappeenranta 8 Pavol Skalicky Forward Lukko Rauma 12 Milos Kelemen Forward HKM Zvolen 13 Michal Kristof Forward Karpat Oulu 16 Robert Lantosi Forward Providence Bruins 17 David Buc Forward Bratislava Capitals 19 Matus Sukel Forward Sparta Prague 22 Samuel Knazko Defenseman TPS Turku 23 Adam Liska Forward Severstal Cherepovets 27 Marek Hrivik Forward Leksands IF 28 Martin Gernat Defenseman Ocelari Trinec 29 Michal Ivan Defenseman HKM Zvolen 33 Julius Hudacek Goalkeeper Spartak Moscow 34 Peter Cehlarik Forward Leksands IF 35 Adam Huska Goalkeeper Hartford Wolf Pack 40 Milos Roman Forward Ocelari Trinec 42 Branislav Konrad Goalkeeper HC Olomouc 44 Mislav Rosandic Defenseman Nili Tygri Liberec 48 Daniel Gachulinec Defenseman HC 07 Detva 60 Juraj Slafkovsky Forward TPS Turku 65 Martin Bucko Defenseman Dynamo Pardubice 67 Marian Studenic Forward New Jersey Devils 71 Marek Daloga Defenseman Dynamo Pardubice 77 Martin Fasko-Rudas Forward HC 05 Banska Bystrica 88 Kristian Pospisil Forward Lukko Rauma 89 Adrian Holesinksy Forward HK Nitra

Prelims Schedule

Slovakia is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Friday, May 21, 2021 1:15pm EST Belarus Sunday, May 23, 2021 5:15am EST Great Britain Monday, May 24, 2021 9:15am EST ROC Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:15am EST Switzerland Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:15pm Denmark Sunday, May 30, 2021 1:15pm EST Sweden Tuesday, June 1, 2021 9:15am EST Czech Republic

Where Can I watch IIHF 2021 Slovakia Ice Hockey live stream?

In Slovakia, there isn’t an online stream provider from a network source. If you need an online stream option, a reliable one can be hard to find. We recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all IIHF games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.

The post 2021 IIHF: Slovakia Menâ€™s National Ice Hockey Team Roster, preview, live stream, schedule and statistics appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 IIHF: Slovakia Menâ€™s National Ice Hockey Team Roster, preview, live stream, schedule and statistics