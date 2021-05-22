The IIHF World Championship has largely been dominated by Canada, Russia, and Sweden over the last 10 years. Slovakia is one of the few teams to have cracked through to reach the podium in that stretch. In 2012 they made it to the final against Russia, ultimately finishing in second with the silver medal.
Now it has been 19 years since Slovakia last won the tournament in 2002. Slovakia placed ninth at the World Championship in 2019, and bring back seven players from that team to compete in Latvia this year. Now 2021 presents a fresh opportunity for Slovakia’s program to build forward at the World Championship.
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV.Live
Preview
It was a sloppy game for Belarus, who recorded seven penalties in their 5-2 loss to Slovakia at the Olympic Sports Centre on Friday. The wheels didnâ€™t really start coming off for Belarus (0-1) until after Slovakia (1-0) broke out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Slovakia’s Kristian Pospisil had a quick look at a hat trick on the day, scoring two of those first-period goals.
Pospisil didnâ€™t accomplish the feat, but his second goal was successful in getting goalkeeper Konstantin Shostak pulled out after just 11 minutes. The only bright spot for Belarus was a pair of third-period goals, with one each from Mikhail Stefanovich and Yegor Sharangovich. They came within a minute of each other, but with just seven minutes left in the game.
Slovakia next takes the ice on Sunday against Great Britain (0-0) as group play continues. The British will be coming off of a contest against the team Russia (1-0) for their first game at the World Championship. Slovakia versus Great Britain will be in the Olympics Sports Centre at 9:15am EST.
Team Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Club
|3
|Adam Janosik
|Defenseman
|IK Oskarshamn
|5
|Simon Nemec
|Defenseman
|HK Nitra
|7
|Mario Grman
|Defenseman
|SaiPa Lappeenranta
|8
|Pavol Skalicky
|Forward
|Lukko Rauma
|12
|Milos Kelemen
|Forward
|HKM Zvolen
|13
|Michal Kristof
|Forward
|Karpat Oulu
|16
|Robert Lantosi
|Forward
|Providence Bruins
|17
|David Buc
|Forward
|Bratislava Capitals
|19
|Matus Sukel
|Forward
|Sparta Prague
|22
|Samuel Knazko
|Defenseman
|TPS Turku
|23
|Adam Liska
|Forward
|Severstal Cherepovets
|27
|Marek Hrivik
|Forward
|Leksands IF
|28
|Martin Gernat
|Defenseman
|Ocelari Trinec
|29
|Michal Ivan
|Defenseman
|HKM Zvolen
|33
|Julius Hudacek
|Goalkeeper
|Spartak Moscow
|34
|Peter Cehlarik
|Forward
|Leksands IF
|35
|Adam Huska
|Goalkeeper
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|40
|Milos Roman
|Forward
|Ocelari Trinec
|42
|Branislav Konrad
|Goalkeeper
|HC Olomouc
|44
|Mislav Rosandic
|Defenseman
|Nili Tygri Liberec
|48
|Daniel Gachulinec
|Defenseman
|HC 07 Detva
|60
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|Forward
|TPS Turku
|65
|Martin Bucko
|Defenseman
|Dynamo Pardubice
|67
|Marian Studenic
|Forward
|New Jersey Devils
|71
|Marek Daloga
|Defenseman
|Dynamo Pardubice
|77
|Martin Fasko-Rudas
|Forward
|HC 05 Banska Bystrica
|88
|Kristian Pospisil
|Forward
|Lukko Rauma
|89
|Adrian Holesinksy
|Forward
|HK Nitra
Prelims Schedule
Slovakia is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Friday, May 21, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Belarus
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Great Britain
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|9:15am EST
|ROC
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Switzerland
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|1:15pm
|Denmark
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Sweden
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Czech Republic
Where Can I watch IIHF 2021 Slovakia Ice Hockey live stream?
In Slovakia, there isn’t an online stream provider from a network source. If you need an online stream option, a reliable one can be hard to find. We recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all IIHF games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.
The post 2021 IIHF: Slovakia Menâ€™s National Ice Hockey Team Roster, preview, live stream, schedule and statistics appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 IIHF: Slovakia Menâ€™s National Ice Hockey Team Roster, preview, live stream, schedule and statistics