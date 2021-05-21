Itâ€™s a new name and new look for the Russians entering the 2021 IIHF World Championship. With six NHL players on their roster, they will be sporting their Olympic jerseys for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. This, of course, follows the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) decision on Russiaâ€™s two-year ban from participating in Olympic and world championship events. Itâ€™s a tall task, but the ROC team will look to move away from the distraction. They aim to improve upon their bronze medal finish at the 2019 World Championship. Their efforts will be aided by five returning players from that team. Notably, they are without NHL star Alexander Ovechkin.

The original ban, administered by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2019, was for four years. The CAS decision allows athletes who are still eligible to compete, the opportunity to do so as â€œneutral athletesâ€�, not in representation of the country of Russia. In the IIHF competition, including the World Championship in Latvia, athletes from Russia will represent the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and be recognized as such, with the committeeâ€™s emblem on a banner serving as their flag. The Russian Federation anthem wonâ€™t be a part of any ceremonies, and the national crest wonâ€™t appear anywhere.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV.Live

Preview

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) earned their first win in the preliminary round of the IIHF Menâ€™s World Championships on Friday by scoring four goals to three by the Czech Republic in Group A play.

Russia scored a goal in the first two periods and scored two in the third and final period by Alexander Barabanov and Mikhail Grigorenko. They also got goals from Anton Burdasov and Artyom Sheets-Rogovoi.

Russia now moves on to take on Great Britain tomorrow at 9:15 EST at Olympic Sports Centre and has three points in Group A.

Team Roster

Number Name Position Club 2 Artyom Zub Defenseman Ottawa Senators 4 Vladislav Gavrikov Defenseman Columbus Blue Jackets 9 Ivan Provorov Defenseman Philadelphia Flyers 15 Pavel Karnaukhov Forward CSKA Moscow 16 Nikita Zadorov Defenseman Chicago Blackhawks 21 Konstantin Okulov Forward CSKA Moscow 25 Mikhail Grigorenko Forward Columbus Blue Jackets 27 Igor Ozhiganov Defenseman SKA St. Petersburg 31 Alexander Samonov Goalkeeper SKA St. Petersburg 57 Artyom Shvetsrogovoi Forward SKA St. Petersburg 58 Anton Slepyshev Forward CSKA Moscow 60 Ivan Bocharov Goalkeeper Dynamo Moscow 71 Anton Burdasov Forward SKA St. Petersburg 78 Maxim Shalunov Forward CSKA Moscow 81 Vladislav Kamenev Forward SKA St. Petersburg 87 Rushan Rafikov Defenseman Lokomotiv Yaroslavl 94 Alexander Barabanov Forward San Jose Sharks

Prelims Schedule

The ROC is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Friday, May 21, 2021 9:15am EST Czech Republic Saturday, May 22, 2021 9:15am EST Great Britain Monday, May 24, 2021 9:15am EST Slovakia Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:15am EST Denmark Saturday, May 29, 2021 9:15am EST Switzerland Monday, May 31, 2021 1:15pm EST Sweden Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:15pm EST Belarus

