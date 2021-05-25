Norway has struggled in their last two International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship appearances but has slowly made progress. In 2018 they went 2-5 (1-1-1-4), getting outscored 13-31 by their opponents. Even teams that make the playoffs give up nearly 20 goals throughout the tournament, but unlike Norway, they also score. Norway found the net more in 2019, increasing their output by six goals over 2018’s total. They still gave up 33 goals, and once again found themselves eliminated from contention. Maybe 2021 is the year they cut back their opponents’ scoring while increasing their own.
Surprisingly enough, Norway enters the 2021 IIHF World Championship with their same three goalies from 2019. In total, 17 of the 28 roster spots are filled with players from that team, which should at least bring chemistry. That’s a valuable asset for the team as they chase the first medal at the World Championship in program history.
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
Preview
Norway has yet to play a game that gives an accurate look at how this team measures up against the competition. Their first game was against Germany, who came out much hotter than expected and beat Norway handily. The Norwegians then faced a poor Italy team and rightly took that contest. Sitting at 1-1, it’s really hard to gauge them, but with some more level challengers this in the second week, fans should soon have an answer.
2021 Norway IIHF World Championship Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Club
|5
|Erlend Lesund
|Defenseman
|Rogle Angelholm
|6
|Jonas Holos
|Defenseman
|Linkoping HC
|8
|Mathias Trettenes
|Forward
|HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
|9
|Andreas Heier
|Forward
|Stjernen Fredrikstad
|10
|Ludvig Hoff
|Forward
|Stavanger Oilers
|11
|Samuel Solem
|Forward
|AIK Stockholm
|13
|Sondre Olden
|Forward
|Sheffield Steelers
|15
|Tommy Kristiansen
|Forward
|Stavanger Oilers
|16
|Magnus Brekke Henriksen
|Forward
|Valerenga Oslo
|17
|Stefan Espeland
|Defenseman
|EC Salzburg
|18
|Tobias Lindstrom
|Forward
|Valerenga Oslo
|19
|Eirik Salsten
|Forward
|Storhamar Hockey
|20
|Emilio Pettersen
|Forward
|Stockton Heat
|21
|Christian Bull
|Defenseman
|Krefeld Pinguine
|22
|Martin Roymark
|Forward
|Valerenga Oslo
|24
|Ole Julian Holm
|Defenseman
|Cleveland Monsters
|29
|Kristian Ostby
|Defenseman
|Stavanger Oilers
|31
|Jonas Arntzen
|Goalkeeper
|Orebro HK
|33
|Henrik Haukeland
|Goalkeeper
|Farjestad Karlstad
|38
|Henrik Holm
|Goalkeeper
|Stavanger Oilers
|40
|Ken Andre Olimb
|Forward
|DEG Dusseldorf
|43
|Max Krogdahl
|Defenseman
|Coventry Blaze
|46
|Mathis Olimb
|Forward
|Grizzlys Wolfsburg
|49
|Christian Kaasastul
|Defenseman
|AIK Stockholm
|51
|Mats Rosseli Olsen
|Forward
|Frolunda Gothenburg
|76
|Emil Lilleberg
|Defenseman
|Sparta Sarpsborg
|85
|Michael Haga
|Forward
|Djurgarden Stockholm
|93
|Thomas Valkvae Olsen
|Forward
|Frisk Asker
Norway Prelims Schedule
Norway is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Germany
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Italy
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Finland
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Canada
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Latvia
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|9:15am EST
|United States
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Kazakhstan
