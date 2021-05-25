Norway has struggled in their last two International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship appearances but has slowly made progress. In 2018 they went 2-5 (1-1-1-4), getting outscored 13-31 by their opponents. Even teams that make the playoffs give up nearly 20 goals throughout the tournament, but unlike Norway, they also score. Norway found the net more in 2019, increasing their output by six goals over 2018’s total. They still gave up 33 goals, and once again found themselves eliminated from contention. Maybe 2021 is the year they cut back their opponents’ scoring while increasing their own.

Surprisingly enough, Norway enters the 2021 IIHF World Championship with their same three goalies from 2019. In total, 17 of the 28 roster spots are filled with players from that team, which should at least bring chemistry. That’s a valuable asset for the team as they chase the first medal at the World Championship in program history.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

Norway has yet to play a game that gives an accurate look at how this team measures up against the competition. Their first game was against Germany, who came out much hotter than expected and beat Norway handily. The Norwegians then faced a poor Italy team and rightly took that contest. Sitting at 1-1, it’s really hard to gauge them, but with some more level challengers this in the second week, fans should soon have an answer.

2021 Norway IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club 5 Erlend Lesund Defenseman Rogle Angelholm 6 Jonas Holos Defenseman Linkoping HC 8 Mathias Trettenes Forward HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 9 Andreas Heier Forward Stjernen Fredrikstad 10 Ludvig Hoff Forward Stavanger Oilers 11 Samuel Solem Forward AIK Stockholm 13 Sondre Olden Forward Sheffield Steelers 15 Tommy Kristiansen Forward Stavanger Oilers 16 Magnus Brekke Henriksen Forward Valerenga Oslo 17 Stefan Espeland Defenseman EC Salzburg 18 Tobias Lindstrom Forward Valerenga Oslo 19 Eirik Salsten Forward Storhamar Hockey 20 Emilio Pettersen Forward Stockton Heat 21 Christian Bull Defenseman Krefeld Pinguine 22 Martin Roymark Forward Valerenga Oslo 24 Ole Julian Holm Defenseman Cleveland Monsters 29 Kristian Ostby Defenseman Stavanger Oilers 31 Jonas Arntzen Goalkeeper Orebro HK 33 Henrik Haukeland Goalkeeper Farjestad Karlstad 38 Henrik Holm Goalkeeper Stavanger Oilers 40 Ken Andre Olimb Forward DEG Dusseldorf 43 Max Krogdahl Defenseman Coventry Blaze 46 Mathis Olimb Forward Grizzlys Wolfsburg 49 Christian Kaasastul Defenseman AIK Stockholm 51 Mats Rosseli Olsen Forward Frolunda Gothenburg 76 Emil Lilleberg Defenseman Sparta Sarpsborg 85 Michael Haga Forward Djurgarden Stockholm 93 Thomas Valkvae Olsen Forward Frisk Asker

Norway Prelims Schedule

Norway is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Saturday, May 22, 2021 5:15am EST Germany Sunday, May 23, 2021 5:15am EST Italy Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:15pm EST Finland Wednesday, May 26, 2021 1:15pm EST Canada Friday, May 28, 2021 1:15pm EST Latvia Saturday, May 29, 2021 9:15am EST United States Monday, May 31, 2021 1:15pm EST Kazakhstan

