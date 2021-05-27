Wednesday at the 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship brought all of the excitement that we hoped it would. Germany lost their first game of the tournament, while Canada and Great Britain won their first contests, making the field that much more interesting. Thursday, May 27 has the potential to be just as wild, with four headline-worthy games on the schedule in Riga, Latvia.

Switzerland vs Slovakia

Starting off the seventh day of the IIHF Worlds with a matchup like Switzerland vs Slovakia is like starting a boxing card with the main event. These heavy-hitters are two of the highest-scoring teams in the tournament while being in the top five of teams at preventing goals. Should Switzerland hand Slovakia their first defeat in Latvia, it would create a three-way tie for first place in Group A.

The last undefeated team at the Worlds, Slovakia has taken down the best and the worst in their group so far, and Switzerland is the last real threat to their chance at securing the top seed for the group in the playoffs. This is key because it would likely prevent the two from seeing each other again in the quarterfinals, while also preventing a matchup between Slovakia and the ROC before the semi-finals as well. Switzerland and Slovakia are scheduled to play in the Olympic Sports Centre at 9:15 AM EST.

United States vs Latvia Live Stream



This is a fantastic co-main event to start the day with, carrying the fight card theme. After Germany suffered their first loss in the tournament on Wednesday, the USA and Latvia both can smell blood in the water with a chance to claim the top spot in Group B. Check out our feature preview of this matchup HERE. The puck drops at 9:15 AM EST inside the Arena Riga.

Sweden vs Czech Republic

Sweden needs to win their Thursday game against the Czech Republic; there’s no way around it. After starting the tournament with consecutive losses, Sweden rebounded strongly with a 7-0 “upset” victory over Switzerland. The Swedes entered the tournament atop the power rankings and quickly fell after dropping their first two contests. Their win over Switzerland is key because as Sweden plays the Czech Republic, the Swiss are taking on the best team in the group. If Sweden wins and Switzerland loses, the Swedes jump into a tie with the Swiss for third place, which they would own the advantage thanks to the head-to-head.

The Czech Republic has a tough one on their hands with Sweden, but they too enter the contest coming off of their first victory. While it doesn’t carry as much weight, the Czech’s picked up an overtime victory against Belarus when they last played on Monday. With plenty of rest, the Czech Republic would like to show that they’re not done in this tournament either. A win won’t jump them in the way that a victory will impact their opponent, but it would keep Sweden in the lower part of the pack. That could be key as they would all compete for the fourth and final playoff spot. Their game against Sweden starts at 1:15 PM EST at the Olympic Sports Centre.

Finland vs Italy

The contest between Finland and Italy on Thursday is more of a David versus Goliath matchup in Group B. Italy has scored just five goals so far. That is not only the fewest of all teams but is as many as Finland has allowed through three games. While they are an efficient shooting team, the Italians aren’t getting enough shots, with just 44 shots on goal, which is 30 shots fewer than the next team (Great Britain).

Finland, like the United States and Latvia, has its sights set on the top seed following Germany’s loss. A win against Italy would do just that. While it seems simple to do against the last winless team in the tournament, the Italian team is boxed in a corner and likely looking to fight their way out. None of their contests to this point have even been close as they’ve been outscored 5-16. Great Britain and Canada picked up their first victories on Wednesday, generating a little hope for their shot at the playoffs. Italy should be looking to find the same chance, and just may have an opportunity if Finland overlooks their opponent.

TEAMS WINS LOSES POINTS Slovakia 3 0 9 ROC 3 1 9 Switerland 2 1 6 Denmark 2 2 5 Great Britain 1 3 4 Belarus 1 3 4 Sweden 1 2 3 Czech Republic 1 2 2 Group B Germany 3 1 9 Latvia 2 1 7 Finland 2 1 7 Kazakhstan 3 1 7 USA 2 1 6 Canada 1 3 3 Norway 1 2 3 Italy 0 3 0

