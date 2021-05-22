For the first time at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship, Latvia is the host nation in 2021. Hopefully, for the home team, the program can continue to make history with this yearâ€™s Worlds. Latvia is still chasing their first medal at the World Championship, and how sweet it would be if it was gold and earned on their own ice.

Of the 28 players on the 2021 roster, 18 of them were on the 2019 team that narrowly missed the playoffs. The team last made the tournamentâ€™s playoffs in 2018. They fell to the eventual champion, Sweden, but it was a good showing. Simply advancing this year would be a step in the right direction, though the goal is rightfully higher.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV.Live

Preview

The 2021 IIHF World Championship has already gotten interesting after the host team Latvia upset Canada on the first day. Not only was it a win for Latvia (1-0), but it was a shutout win against a talented roster. At the 2019 World Championship, Canada outscored their opponents 36-11 en route to a silver medal. Latvia, on the other hand, scored just one more goal than they allowed that year.

The scoring started for Latvia in the first period nearing the end of a power-play opportunity with just two seconds left in the frame. Miks Indrasis was credited with the score. Latvia padded their lead 18 minutes into the second period when Oskars Batna scored off of Ronalds Keninsâ€™ second assist of the day. Canada (0-1) pulled goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper with just over three minutes left, but couldnâ€™t get on the scoreboard.

Latvia wonâ€™t have long to celebrate the victory but should go into their Saturday contest against Kazakhstan (0-0) feeling good. With morale high, now is the perfect time to capitalize for the Latvians and keep it rolling a win over a less-experienced opponent. It is important that they settle before the game, however, as it is the perfect trap setup for Kazakhstan to pull off an upset of their own. Latvia versus Kazakhstan is at 1:15pm EST on Saturday.

Team Roster

Number Name Position Club 9 Renars Krastenbergs Forward VSV Villach 10 Lauris Darzins Forward Dinamo Riga 11 Kristaps Sotnieks Defenseman Dinamo Riga 12 Rihards Marenis Forward Kiruna IF 13 Gunars Skvorcovs Defenseman Dinamo Riga 14 Rihards Bukarts Forward Dinamo Riga 15 Martins Karsums Forward Krefeld Pinguine 16 Kaspars Daugavins Forward Vityaz Podolsk 17 Martins Dzierkals Forward Dinamo Riga 18 Rodrigo Abols Forward Orebro HK 24 Mikelis Redlihs Forward Olimp Riga 25 Andris Dzerins Forward Dinamo Riga 26 Uvis Balinskis Defenseman HC Litvinov 27 Oskars Cibulskis Defenseman HC Litvinov 29 Ralfs Freibergs Defenseman Ocelari Trinec 32 Arturs Kulda Defenseman Nuremberg Ice Tigers 70 Miks Indrasis Forward Dinamo Riga 71 Roberts Bukarts Forward Dinamo Riga 72 Janis Jaks Defenseman Bakersfield Condors 74 Ivars Punnenovs Goalkeeper SCL Tigers Langnau 77 Kristaps Zile Defenseman Dinamo Riga 80 Matiss Kivlenieks Goalkeepers Cleveland Monsters 87 Gints Meija Forward Black Wings Linz 91 Ronalds Kenins Forward Lausanne HC 94 Kristians Rubins Defenseman Toronto Marlies 95 Oskars Batna Forward Anglet Hormadi 96 Maris Bicevskis Forward BK Mlada Boleslav 98 Janis Kalnins Goalkeeper Jokerit Helsinki

Prelims Schedule

Latvia is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Friday, May 21, 2021 1:15pm EST Canada Saturday, May 22, 2021 1:15pm EST Kazakhstan Monday, May 24, 2021 9:15am EST Italy Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:15am EST United States Friday, May 28, 2021 1:15pm EST Norway Sunday, May 30, 2021 1:15pm EST Finland Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:15pm EST Germany

How to watch IIHF 2021 Russia Menâ€™s game live stream without cable?

In Latvia, LatTelecom has got all the rights to live broadcast and stream online. If you are an expedite and want to watch all Latviaâ€™s games online from outside Latvia, you may need to find an alternative channel or streaming provider in your current region/location, because the LatTelecom live stream can only be viewed from Latvia. We recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all IIHF games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.

The post 2021 IIHF: Latvia Menâ€™s National Ice Hockey Team preview, live stream, schedule, statistics, roster and updates appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 IIHF: Latvia Menâ€™s National Ice Hockey Team preview, live stream, schedule, statistics, roster and updates