Much noise is being made about Kazakhstan’s return to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in 2021, and rightfully so. It’s been five years since the Kazakhs played in the tournament; reaching Latvia was the first step needed to chase a medal. The absence, however, means that there is a lot of inexperience in this environment, which may not bode well. Regardless, it should be entertaining to see how they grow through adversity.

 

Five years is a long time. While it was possible to return some players from the last team in 2016 Kazakhstan didn’t. Instead, they are rolling out a roster full of young players in their early 20s. Kazakhstan hasn’t reached the podium in program history, but that’s a long shot this year for a team that would call the playoffs an extreme success.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
Location Riga, Latvia
Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

 

Preview

Kazakhstan has played spoiler early at the 2021 World Championship on their way to a 2-0 start in Latvia. In their first game, they had to handle a Latvian team that was entering high after upsetting Canada the night before. Kazakhstan took that one in a shootout. They then came back on Sunday and defeated Finland, who entered the tournament as the top-ranked team in the power rankings. If there’s a year for Kazakhstan to bottle some magic to make a medal run, this may be it.

 

2021 Kazakhstan IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club
4 Yegor Shalapov Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan
9 Jesse Blacker Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan
10 Nikita Mikhailis Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
11 Artyom Likhotnikov Forward Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk
14 Curtis Valk Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
15 Yegor Petukhov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
18 Pavel Akolzin Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
20 Demid Yeremeyev Goalkeeper HK Temirtau
22 Kirill Panyukov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
23 Kirill Polokhov Defenseman HC Tambov
28 Valeri Orekhov Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan
30 Nikita Boyarkin Goalkeeper Saryarka Karaganda
31 Andrei Shutov Goalkeeper Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk
44 Darren Dietz Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan
48 Roman Starchenko Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
49 Alexander Shin Forward Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk
55 Ivan Stepanenko Defenseman Beibarys Atyrau
58 Viktor Svedberg Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan
64 Arkadiy Shestakov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
65 Samat Daniyar Defenseman Nomad Astana
68 Dmitriy Gurkov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
77 Sayan Daniyar Forward Nomad Astana
84 Kirill Savitski Forward Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk
85 Alexei Maklyukov Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan
88 Yevgeni Rymarev Forward Yugra Khanty-Mansisk
89 Anton Sagadeyev Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
95 Dmitriy Shevchenko Forward Barys Nur-Sultan
96 Alikhan Asetov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan

 

Kazakhstan Prelims Schedule

Kazakhstan is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent
Saturday, May 22, 2021 1:15pm EST Latvia
Sunday, May 23, 2021 9:15am EST Finland
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:15am EST United States
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:15am EST Germany
Friday, May 28, 2021 9:15am EST Canada
Saturday, May 29, 2021 5:15am EST Italy
Monday, May 31, 2021 1:15pm EST Norway

