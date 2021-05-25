Much noise is being made about Kazakhstan’s return to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in 2021, and rightfully so. It’s been five years since the Kazakhs played in the tournament; reaching Latvia was the first step needed to chase a medal. The absence, however, means that there is a lot of inexperience in this environment, which may not bode well. Regardless, it should be entertaining to see how they grow through adversity.

Five years is a long time. While it was possible to return some players from the last team in 2016 Kazakhstan didn’t. Instead, they are rolling out a roster full of young players in their early 20s. Kazakhstan hasn’t reached the podium in program history, but that’s a long shot this year for a team that would call the playoffs an extreme success.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

Kazakhstan has played spoiler early at the 2021 World Championship on their way to a 2-0 start in Latvia. In their first game, they had to handle a Latvian team that was entering high after upsetting Canada the night before. Kazakhstan took that one in a shootout. They then came back on Sunday and defeated Finland, who entered the tournament as the top-ranked team in the power rankings. If there’s a year for Kazakhstan to bottle some magic to make a medal run, this may be it.

2021 Kazakhstan IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club 4 Yegor Shalapov Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan 9 Jesse Blacker Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan 10 Nikita Mikhailis Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 11 Artyom Likhotnikov Forward Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk 14 Curtis Valk Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 15 Yegor Petukhov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 18 Pavel Akolzin Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 20 Demid Yeremeyev Goalkeeper HK Temirtau 22 Kirill Panyukov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 23 Kirill Polokhov Defenseman HC Tambov 28 Valeri Orekhov Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan 30 Nikita Boyarkin Goalkeeper Saryarka Karaganda 31 Andrei Shutov Goalkeeper Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk 44 Darren Dietz Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan 48 Roman Starchenko Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 49 Alexander Shin Forward Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk 55 Ivan Stepanenko Defenseman Beibarys Atyrau 58 Viktor Svedberg Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan 64 Arkadiy Shestakov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 65 Samat Daniyar Defenseman Nomad Astana 68 Dmitriy Gurkov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 77 Sayan Daniyar Forward Nomad Astana 84 Kirill Savitski Forward Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk 85 Alexei Maklyukov Defenseman Barys Nur-Sultan 88 Yevgeni Rymarev Forward Yugra Khanty-Mansisk 89 Anton Sagadeyev Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 95 Dmitriy Shevchenko Forward Barys Nur-Sultan 96 Alikhan Asetov Forward Barys Nur-Sultan

Kazakhstan Prelims Schedule

Kazakhstan is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Saturday, May 22, 2021 1:15pm EST Latvia Sunday, May 23, 2021 9:15am EST Finland Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:15am EST United States Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:15am EST Germany Friday, May 28, 2021 9:15am EST Canada Saturday, May 29, 2021 5:15am EST Italy Monday, May 31, 2021 1:15pm EST Norway

