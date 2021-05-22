Italy failed to qualify for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in 2018. Now, however, the Italians have made it for the second consecutive year in 2021. There was no tournament in 2020, but in 2019 Italy had a rough return to the event. Defensively, they gave up more goals than anyone else on their way to being outscored 48-5. Not only was the 48 goals allowed a tournament-high, but the five offensive was the lowest of the 16 teams. Still, it was an overtime shootout victory over Austria in their final game that kept them out of last place.

Seven players return for Italy at the 2021 IIHF World Championship from the 2019 team. Notably, only one defenseman from that squad is with the team in Latvia, and thereâ€™s been a complete change at goalkeeper. These personnel decisions shouldnâ€™t come as a surprise, and maybe the roster changes can have a positive impact on Italyâ€™s record.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV.Live

Preview

Germany and Italy traded blows in the first period of their opening preliminary game, and it looked like it might be a tight affair. That notion was quickly put to bed in the second period when Germany went on a five-goal assault. Germany took the frame 5-0, and that would prove to be the difference.

Italy and Germany each scored two goals in the third period, but the damage was already done. Germany took the contest 9-4. Eight different players scored for the victors, and Marcel Noebels notched a second. Four different players scored in the losing effort for Italy.

Italy (0-1) will have a day to regather themselves before taking the ice again on Sunday at Arena Riga. Theyâ€™ll be looking to rebound and even their record against a Norwegian (0-0) team that is coming off of a Saturday contest against Germany (1-0). Puck-drop is at 5:15am EST.

Team Roster

Number Name Position Club 10 Stefano Giliati Forward HC Bolzano 13 Peter Hochkofler Forward EC Salzburg 14 Thomas Galimberti Forward HC Eppan 17 Lorenzo Casetti Defenseman Asiago Hockey 19 Raphael Andergassen Forward HC Pustertal 21 Daniel Glira Defenseman HC Pustertal 22 Simon Pitschieler Forward HC Bolzano 23 Stefano Marchetti Defenseman Asiago Hockey 24 Peter Spornberger Defenseman EHC Freiburg 26 Angelo Miceli Forward HC Bolzano 29 Davide Fadani Goalkeeper HC Lugano 31 Damian Clara Goalkeeper Red Bull Hockey Academy 32 Justin Fazio Goalkeeper HC Bolzano 37 Phil Pietroniro Defenseman SG Cortina 44 Gregorio Gios Defenseman SHC Fassa 46 Ivan Deluca Forward HC Bolzano 68 Sebastiano Soracreppa Defenseman HC Thurgau 81 Anthony Bardaro Forward HC Bolzano 91 Marco Rosa Forward Asiago Hockey 92 Alex Petan Forward Fehervar AV 19 93 Luca Frigo Forward HC Bolzano 94 Daniel Frank Forward HC Bolzano 95 Marco Magnabosco Forward Asiago Hockey

Prelims Schedule

Italy is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Friday, May 21, 2021 9:15am EST Germany Sunday, May 23, 2021 5:15am EST Norway Monday, May 24, 2021 9:15am EST Latvia Thursday, May 27, 2021 1:15pm EST Finland Saturday, May 29, 2021 5:15am EST Kazakhstan Sunday, May 30, 2021 9:15am EST Canada Tuesday, June 1, 2021 9:15am EST United States

How to watch IIHF 2021 Italy Menâ€™s game live stream from anywhere?

In Italy, DAZN has got all the rights to live broadcast and stream online. If you are an expedite and want to watch all Italyâ€™s games online from outside Italy, You may need to find an alternative channel or streaming provider in your current region/location, because DAZN live stream can only be viewed from Italy. We recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all IIHF games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.

