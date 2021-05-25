Great Britain struggled mightily in 2019 at the IIHF World Championship. They were outscored by their opponents 41-9 as they picked up just one overtime victory in the tournament. It was the latest World Championship in which the British missed the podium, continuing a streak that predates World War II. In 1937 and 1938 they had a pair of silver medal finishes after winning gold in 1936. Great Britain brings back the majority of their 2019 roster for 2021 in Latvia. In total, 16 players return from the last team. That wealth of experience could prove valuable in their pursuit of a medal.
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
Preview
With just two goals scored in their first two games, Great Britain has only scored more than the struggling Canadians. Defensively, however, they’ve allowed nine goals scored against them, which is tied with the Czech Republic for the second most. The British find themselves at the bottom of Group A, and with the toughest part of their schedule done, they may have a chance to climb from the depths to reach the playoffs. Their first two games were against Slovakia and the ROC, who finished the weekend tied with undefeated records
2021 Great Britain IIHF World Championship Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Club
|1
|Jackson Whistle
|Goalkeeper
|Nottingham Panthers
|2
|Dallas Ehrhardt
|Defenseman
|Manchester Storm
|5
|Ben Davies
|Forward
|Manchester Storm
|7
|Robert Lachowicz
|Forward
|Nottingham Panthers
|8
|Matthew Myers
|Forward
|Sheffield Steelers
|9
|Brett Perlini
|Forward
|Nottingham Panthers
|11
|Mark Garside
|Defenseman
|Nottingham Panthers
|13
|David Phillips
|Defenseman
|Sheffield Steelers
|14
|Liam Kirk
|Forward
|Sheffield Steelers
|16
|Sam Duggan
|Forward
|Coventry Blaze
|17
|Mark Richardson
|Defenseman
|EC Bad Nauheim
|18
|Lewis Hook
|Forward
|Nottingham Panthers
|19
|Luke Ferrara
|Forward
|Coventry Blaze
|20
|Jonathan Phillips
|Forward
|Sheffield Steelers
|21
|Mike Hammond
|Forward
|Coventry Blaze
|23
|Paul Swindlehurst
|Defenseman
|Coventry Blaze
|24
|Joshua Tetlow
|Defenseman
|Nottingham Panthers
|28
|Ben O’Connor
|Defenseman
|Sheffield Steeldogs
|33
|Ben Bowns
|Goalkeeper
|Nottingham Panthers
|34
|Jordan Hedley
|Goalkeeper
|Coventry Blaze
|44
|Sam Jones
|Defenseman
|Sheffield Steelers
|58
|David Clements
|Defenseman
|Coventry Blaze
|59
|Ross Venus
|Forward
|Coventry Blaze
|63
|Brendan Connolly
|Forward
|Sheffield Steelers
|74
|Oliver Betteridge
|Forward
|Nottingham Panthers
|75
|Robert Dowd
|Forward
|Sheffield Steelers
|89
|Ciaran Long
|Forward
|Manchester Storm
|91
|Ben Lake
|Forward
|Manchester Storm
Great Britain Prelims Schedule
Great Britain is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|9:15am EST
|ROC
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Slovakia
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Denmark
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Belarus
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Sweden
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Czech Republic
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Switzerland
