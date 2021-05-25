Great Britain struggled mightily in 2019 at the IIHF World Championship. They were outscored by their opponents 41-9 as they picked up just one overtime victory in the tournament. It was the latest World Championship in which the British missed the podium, continuing a streak that predates World War II. In 1937 and 1938 they had a pair of silver medal finishes after winning gold in 1936. Great Britain brings back the majority of their 2019 roster for 2021 in Latvia. In total, 16 players return from the last team. That wealth of experience could prove valuable in their pursuit of a medal.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

With just two goals scored in their first two games, Great Britain has only scored more than the struggling Canadians. Defensively, however, they’ve allowed nine goals scored against them, which is tied with the Czech Republic for the second most. The British find themselves at the bottom of Group A, and with the toughest part of their schedule done, they may have a chance to climb from the depths to reach the playoffs. Their first two games were against Slovakia and the ROC, who finished the weekend tied with undefeated records

2021 Great Britain IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club 1 Jackson Whistle Goalkeeper Nottingham Panthers 2 Dallas Ehrhardt Defenseman Manchester Storm 5 Ben Davies Forward Manchester Storm 7 Robert Lachowicz Forward Nottingham Panthers 8 Matthew Myers Forward Sheffield Steelers 9 Brett Perlini Forward Nottingham Panthers 11 Mark Garside Defenseman Nottingham Panthers 13 David Phillips Defenseman Sheffield Steelers 14 Liam Kirk Forward Sheffield Steelers 16 Sam Duggan Forward Coventry Blaze 17 Mark Richardson Defenseman EC Bad Nauheim 18 Lewis Hook Forward Nottingham Panthers 19 Luke Ferrara Forward Coventry Blaze 20 Jonathan Phillips Forward Sheffield Steelers 21 Mike Hammond Forward Coventry Blaze 23 Paul Swindlehurst Defenseman Coventry Blaze 24 Joshua Tetlow Defenseman Nottingham Panthers 28 Ben O’Connor Defenseman Sheffield Steeldogs 33 Ben Bowns Goalkeeper Nottingham Panthers 34 Jordan Hedley Goalkeeper Coventry Blaze 44 Sam Jones Defenseman Sheffield Steelers 58 David Clements Defenseman Coventry Blaze 59 Ross Venus Forward Coventry Blaze 63 Brendan Connolly Forward Sheffield Steelers 74 Oliver Betteridge Forward Nottingham Panthers 75 Robert Dowd Forward Sheffield Steelers 89 Ciaran Long Forward Manchester Storm 91 Ben Lake Forward Manchester Storm

Great Britain Prelims Schedule

Great Britain is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Saturday, May 22, 2021 9:15am EST ROC Sunday, May 23, 2021 5:15am EST Slovakia Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:15am EST Denmark Wednesday, May 26, 2021 1:15pm EST Belarus Friday, May 28, 2021 9:15am EST Sweden Saturday, May 29, 2021 5:15am EST Czech Republic Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:15am EST Switzerland

