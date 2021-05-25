Great Britain struggled mightily in 2019 at the IIHF World Championship. They were outscored by their opponents 41-9 as they picked up just one overtime victory in the tournament. It was the latest World Championship in which the British missed the podium, continuing a streak that predates World War II. In 1937 and 1938 they had a pair of silver medal finishes after winning gold in 1936. Great Britain brings back the majority of their 2019 roster for 2021 in Latvia. In total, 16 players return from the last team. That wealth of experience could prove valuable in their pursuit of a medal.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
Location Riga, Latvia
Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

With just two goals scored in their first two games, Great Britain has only scored more than the struggling Canadians. Defensively, however, they’ve allowed nine goals scored against them, which is tied with the Czech Republic for the second most. The British find themselves at the bottom of Group A, and with the toughest part of their schedule done, they may have a chance to climb from the depths to reach the playoffs. Their first two games were against Slovakia and the ROC, who finished the weekend tied with undefeated records

2021 Great Britain IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club
1 Jackson Whistle Goalkeeper Nottingham Panthers
2 Dallas Ehrhardt Defenseman Manchester Storm
5 Ben Davies Forward Manchester Storm
7 Robert Lachowicz Forward Nottingham Panthers
8 Matthew Myers Forward Sheffield Steelers
9 Brett Perlini Forward Nottingham Panthers
11 Mark Garside Defenseman Nottingham Panthers
13 David Phillips Defenseman Sheffield Steelers
14 Liam Kirk Forward Sheffield Steelers
16 Sam Duggan Forward Coventry Blaze
17 Mark Richardson Defenseman EC Bad Nauheim
18 Lewis Hook Forward Nottingham Panthers
19 Luke Ferrara Forward Coventry Blaze
20 Jonathan Phillips Forward Sheffield Steelers
21 Mike Hammond Forward Coventry Blaze
23 Paul Swindlehurst Defenseman Coventry Blaze
24 Joshua Tetlow Defenseman Nottingham Panthers
28 Ben O’Connor Defenseman Sheffield Steeldogs
33 Ben Bowns Goalkeeper Nottingham Panthers
34 Jordan Hedley Goalkeeper Coventry Blaze
44 Sam Jones Defenseman Sheffield Steelers
58 David Clements Defenseman Coventry Blaze
59 Ross Venus Forward Coventry Blaze
63 Brendan Connolly Forward Sheffield Steelers
74 Oliver Betteridge Forward Nottingham Panthers
75 Robert Dowd Forward Sheffield Steelers
89 Ciaran Long Forward Manchester Storm
91 Ben Lake Forward Manchester Storm

 

Great Britain Prelims Schedule

Great Britain is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent
Saturday, May 22, 2021 9:15am EST ROC
Sunday, May 23, 2021 5:15am EST Slovakia
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:15am EST Denmark
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 1:15pm EST Belarus
Friday, May 28, 2021 9:15am EST Sweden
Saturday, May 29, 2021 5:15am EST Czech Republic
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:15am EST Switzerland

The post 2021 IIHF: Great Britain Men’s National Ice Hockey Team preview, live stream, statistics, roster, schedule and more appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 IIHF: Great Britain Men’s National Ice Hockey Team preview, live stream, statistics, roster, schedule and more