Outside of Finland and Canada, Group B is full of playoff-fringe teams at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship. The United States, Latvia, Norway, and Germany each have reasonable expectations to advance from the preliminaries. Because they’re just on the fringe, their plans can just as easily go south. Germany returned to the playoffs in 2019 but hasn’t earned a medal since West Germany took the silver medal in 1953. They’ll look to at least put together consistent quarterfinal appearances, if not reach the podium.

The 5-2 2019 team started strong, going 3-0 to open the preliminaries, but faltered down the stretch. Germany went 2-2 the rest of the way but entered the quarterfinal on a high point after defeating unbeaten Finland. The momentum was short-lived, screeching to a halt with a 5-1 loss to the Czech Republic in the playoffs. The Germans return 11 players from that 2019 team as they look to make a deeper push at a medal contention.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

Germany has come on in the opening weekend at the 2021 World Championship in Latvia to go from just a player in the tournament to a legit contender. Taking advantage of a weak schedule through the first two games, Germany has looked strong, scoring 14 goals, with a differential of 14-5. Of course, that stat gets a little help from their nine-point victory in the tournament opener against Italy. The rest of Group B isn’t looking great early on, so Germany should have no problem reaching the quarterfinals. The coordinators are buying their performance though, and Germany is ranked No. 2 in the power rankings.

Team Roster

Number Name Position Club 5 Korbinian Holzer Defenseman Avto Yekaterinburg 7 Maximilian Kastner Forward EHC Red Bull Munich 8 Tobias Reider Forward Buffalo Sabres 9 Leon Gawanke Defenseman Manitoba Moose 11 Marco Nowak Defenseman DEG Dusseldorf 15 Stefan Loibl Forward Adler Mannheim 21 Nicolas Krammer Forward Adler Mannheim 22 Matthias Plachta Forward Adler Mannheim 31 Niklas Treutle Goalkeeper Nuremberg Ice Tigers 34 Tom Kuhnackl Forward Bridgeport Sound Tigers 35 Mathias Niederberger Goalkeeper Eisbaren Berlin 38 Fabio Wagner Defenseman ERC Ingolstadt 41 Jonas Muller Defenseman Eisbaren Berlin 53 Moritz Seider Defenseman Rogle Angelholm 54 Lean Bergmann Forward San Jose Sharks 58 Markus Eisenchmid Forward Adler Mannheim 73 Lukas Reichel Forward Eisbaren Berlin 83 Leonhard Proderl Forward Eisbaren Berlin 85 Marcel Brandt Defenseman Straubing Tigers 90 Felix Bruckmann Goalkeeper Adler Mannheim 91 Moritz Muller Defenseman Kolner Haie 92 Marcel Noebels Forward Eisbaren Berlin 95 Frederik Tiffels Forward Kolner Haie

Prelims Schedule

Germany is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Friday, May 21, 2021 9:15am EST Italy Saturday, May 22, 2021 5:15am EST Norway Monday, May 24, 2021 1:!5pm EST Canada Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:15am EST Kazakhstan Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:15pm EST Finland Monday, May 31, 2021 9:15am EST United States Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:15pm EST Latvia

How to watch IIHF 2021 Germany Men’s game live stream from anywhere?

In Germany, Sport 1 Germany has got all the rights to live broadcast and stream online. If you are an expedite and want to watch all Germany’s games online from outside Germany, you may need to find an alternative channel or streaming provider in your current region/location, because Sport 1 Germany live stream can only be viewed from Germany. We recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all IIHF games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.

