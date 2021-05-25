With the cancellation of last year’s International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship, the 2019 victors, Finland, are the reigning champions. Taking the ice in Riga, Latvia, the Finnish seek their third gold medal in the last 10 World Championship tournaments. Any spot on the podium would give them their fifth medal over the same time span, with two silver medals along with the golds.

This year, eight players from that 2019 championship team return for the opportunity to repeat. A gold medal for Finland would make them the third repeat champion across the last six tournaments. Canada won back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, followed by Sweden in 2017 and 2018.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

Finland entered the 2021 IIHF World Championship at the top of the power rankings, but it took just one weekend for them to fall to No. 6. Even there, they still may fall further. They had a good start against the United States in their first contest but lost to Kazakhstan in overtime to end the weekend. While they may not belong in the middle of the pack with Norway and the United States, they’ll have a chance to improve their standing. As with the rest of Group B, with the records so close, the second week is key for creating space from the bottom teams. It’s time for Finland to show everyone they are who we thought they were.

2021 Finland IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club 2 Ville Pokka Defenseman Avangard Omsk 3 Olli Maatta Defenseman Los Angeles Kings 6 Tony Sund Defenseman HC Davos 7 Oliwer Kaski Defenseman Avangard Omsk 12 Marko Anttila Forward Jokerit Helsinki 13 Mikael Ruohomaa Forward Sibnir Novosibirsk 15 Anton Lundell Forward IFK Helsinki 20 Niko Ojamaki Forward Linkoping HC 21 Jere Innala Forward HPK Hameenlinna 22 Arttu Ruotsalainen Forward Buffalo Sabers 24 Hannes Bjorninen Forward Pelicans Lahti 25 Jere Karjalainen Forward HK Sochi 27 Petri Kontiola Forward HPK Hameenlinna 29 Harri Sateri Goalkeeper Sibir Novosibirsk 31 Janne Juvonen Goalkeeper Leksands IF 38 Teemu Turunen Forward HC Davos 39 Kim Nousiainen Defenseman KalPa Kuopio 40 Petteri Lindbohm Defenseman EHC Biel 45 Jussi Olkinuora Goalkeeper Metallurg Magnitogorsk 47 Peter Tiivola Forward Assat Pori 48 Valtteri Puustinen Forward HPK Hameenlinna 50 Miika Koivisto Defenseman Vaxjo Lakers 52 Mikael Seppala Defenseman KalPa Kuopio 55 Atte Ohtamaa Defenseman Lokomotiv Yaroslavl 61 Axel Rindell Defenseman Jukurit Mikkeli 76 Jere Sallinen Forward IFK Helsinki 80 Saku Maenalanen Forward Jokerit Helsinki 81 Iiro Pakarinen Forward Jokerit Helsinki

Finland Prelims Schedule

Finland is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Saturday, May 22, 2021 9:15am EST United States Sunday, May 23, 2021 9:15am EST Kazakhstan Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:15pm EST Norway Thursday, May 27, 2021 1:15pm EST Italy Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:15pm EST Germany Sunday, May 30, 2021 1:15pm EST Latvia Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:15am EST Canada

