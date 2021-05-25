Denmark played the competition tight in 2019, with a goal differential of just -5. Too often, however, they were on the wrong side of the scorecard. Blowout losses to the United States and Canada late in that tournament, but their 9-0 demolishing of Great Britain was a bright spot. After winning two of their first three, Denmark finished on a four-game skid to miss the playoffs. That experience should still be in the minds of this year’s team, with 11 players from that squad returning for the 2021 World Championship.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

Demark has scored as many points as they’ve allowed as the IIHF World Champion enters its second week. They started off the tournament with a 4-3 victory over Sweden but then fell to Switzerland 1-0. With a 1-1 record, Denmark’s experience at the 2021 Worlds can still go either way. Upcoming games against Belarus and the ROC can prove vital to their playoff hopes, but Great Britain is a perfect trap game to dash their dreams.

2021 Denmark IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club 1 Frederik Dichow Goalkeeper Odense Bulldogs 10 Niklas Andersen Forward Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven 11 Alexander True Forward San Jose Barracuda 15 Matias Lassen Defenseman Malmo Redhawks 17 Nicklas Jensen Forward Jokerit Helsinki 22 Markus Lauridesen Defenseman Malmo Redhawks 25 Oliver Lauridsen Defenseman Malmo Redhawks 28 Emil Kristensen Defenseman Schwenninger Wild Wings 29 Morten Madsen Forward Timra IK 32 Sebastian Dahm Goalkeeper KAC Klagenfurt 33 Julian Jakobsen Forward Aalborg Pirates 38 Morten Poulsen Forward Herning Blue Fox 40 Jesper Jensen Forward Frederikshavn White Hawks 41 Jesper Jensen AABO Defenseman Malmo Redhawks 43 Nichlas Hardt Forward Rungsted Seier Capital 47 Oliver Larsen Defenseman IK Oskarshamn 48 Nicholas Jensen Defenseman Düsseldorfer EG 50 Mathias Bau Forward Herning Blue Fox 72 Nicolai Meyer Forward Assat Pori 75 Mathias From Forward Düsseldorfer EG 89 Mikkel Boedker Forward HC Lugano 95 Nick Olesen Forward Sodertalje SK

Denmark Prelims Schedule

Denmark is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Saturday, May 22, 2021 5:15am EST Sweden Sunday, May 23, 2021 1:15pm EST Switzerland Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:15am EST Great Britain Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:15am EST ROC Friday, May 28, 2021 1:15pm EST Belarus Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:15pm EST Slovakia Monday, May 31, 2021 9:15am EST Czech Republic

