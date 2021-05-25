Denmark played the competition tight in 2019, with a goal differential of just -5. Too often, however, they were on the wrong side of the scorecard. Blowout losses to the United States and Canada late in that tournament, but their 9-0 demolishing of Great Britain was a bright spot. After winning two of their first three, Denmark finished on a four-game skid to miss the playoffs. That experience should still be in the minds of this year’s team, with 11 players from that squad returning for the 2021 World Championship.
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
Preview
Demark has scored as many points as they’ve allowed as the IIHF World Champion enters its second week. They started off the tournament with a 4-3 victory over Sweden but then fell to Switzerland 1-0. With a 1-1 record, Denmark’s experience at the 2021 Worlds can still go either way. Upcoming games against Belarus and the ROC can prove vital to their playoff hopes, but Great Britain is a perfect trap game to dash their dreams.
2021 Denmark IIHF World Championship Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Club
|1
|Frederik Dichow
|Goalkeeper
|Odense Bulldogs
|10
|Niklas Andersen
|Forward
|Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven
|11
|Alexander True
|Forward
|San Jose Barracuda
|15
|Matias Lassen
|Defenseman
|Malmo Redhawks
|17
|Nicklas Jensen
|Forward
|Jokerit Helsinki
|22
|Markus Lauridesen
|Defenseman
|Malmo Redhawks
|25
|Oliver Lauridsen
|Defenseman
|Malmo Redhawks
|28
|Emil Kristensen
|Defenseman
|Schwenninger Wild Wings
|29
|Morten Madsen
|Forward
|Timra IK
|32
|Sebastian Dahm
|Goalkeeper
|KAC Klagenfurt
|33
|Julian Jakobsen
|Forward
|Aalborg Pirates
|38
|Morten Poulsen
|Forward
|Herning Blue Fox
|40
|Jesper Jensen
|Forward
|Frederikshavn White Hawks
|41
|Jesper Jensen AABO
|Defenseman
|Malmo Redhawks
|43
|Nichlas Hardt
|Forward
|Rungsted Seier Capital
|47
|Oliver Larsen
|Defenseman
|IK Oskarshamn
|48
|Nicholas Jensen
|Defenseman
|Düsseldorfer EG
|50
|Mathias Bau
|Forward
|Herning Blue Fox
|72
|Nicolai Meyer
|Forward
|Assat Pori
|75
|Mathias From
|Forward
|Düsseldorfer EG
|89
|Mikkel Boedker
|Forward
|HC Lugano
|95
|Nick Olesen
|Forward
|Sodertalje SK
Denmark Prelims Schedule
Denmark is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Sweden
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Switzerland
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Great Britain
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|9:15am EST
|ROC
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Belarus
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Slovakia
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Czech Republic
