Denmark played the competition tight in 2019, with a goal differential of just -5. Too often, however, they were on the wrong side of the scorecard. Blowout losses to the United States and Canada late in that tournament, but their 9-0 demolishing of Great Britain was a bright spot. After winning two of their first three, Denmark finished on a four-game skid to miss the playoffs. That experience should still be in the minds of this year’s team, with 11 players from that squad returning for the 2021 World Championship.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
Location Riga, Latvia
Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

Demark has scored as many points as they’ve allowed as the IIHF World Champion enters its second week. They started off the tournament with a 4-3 victory over Sweden but then fell to Switzerland 1-0. With a 1-1 record, Denmark’s experience at the 2021 Worlds can still go either way. Upcoming games against Belarus and the ROC can prove vital to their playoff hopes, but Great Britain is a perfect trap game to dash their dreams.

2021 Denmark IIHF World Championship Roster

Number Name Position Club
1 Frederik Dichow Goalkeeper Odense Bulldogs
10 Niklas Andersen Forward Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven
11 Alexander True Forward San Jose Barracuda
15 Matias Lassen Defenseman Malmo Redhawks
17 Nicklas Jensen Forward Jokerit Helsinki
22 Markus Lauridesen Defenseman Malmo Redhawks
25 Oliver Lauridsen Defenseman Malmo Redhawks
28 Emil Kristensen Defenseman Schwenninger Wild Wings
29 Morten Madsen Forward Timra IK
32 Sebastian Dahm Goalkeeper KAC Klagenfurt
33 Julian Jakobsen Forward Aalborg Pirates
38 Morten Poulsen Forward Herning Blue Fox
40 Jesper Jensen Forward Frederikshavn White Hawks
41 Jesper Jensen AABO Defenseman Malmo Redhawks
43 Nichlas Hardt Forward Rungsted Seier Capital
47 Oliver Larsen Defenseman IK Oskarshamn
48 Nicholas Jensen Defenseman Düsseldorfer EG
50 Mathias Bau Forward Herning Blue Fox
72 Nicolai Meyer Forward Assat Pori
75 Mathias From Forward Düsseldorfer EG
89 Mikkel Boedker Forward HC Lugano
95 Nick Olesen Forward Sodertalje SK

Denmark Prelims Schedule

Denmark is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent
Saturday, May 22, 2021 5:15am EST Sweden
Sunday, May 23, 2021 1:15pm EST Switzerland
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:15am EST Great Britain
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:15am EST ROC
Friday, May 28, 2021 1:15pm EST Belarus
Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:15pm EST Slovakia
Monday, May 31, 2021 9:15am EST Czech Republic

