The Czech Republic hasn’t reached the podium since 2012 when they won their second consecutive bronze medal. They haven’t won the gold since 2010. The Czechs just missed the bronze in 2019, losing in shootouts to Russia 3-2, finishing the tournament in fourth place. This year they return 10 players from that roster as they chase their success from 20 years ago when they were playing in the final every year.
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
Preview
If the current power rankings hold true, the Czech Republic is looking to miss the playoff unless something changes this week. There’s still a lot that can happen, however, with contests against Slovakia and Denmark remaining yet. There are also the games against the winless British and Swedes that give them hope. Unfortunately, that’s not likely to be enough firepower to propel them into the top four spots of Group A to make the playoffs. They’re really going to have to step up the defensive effort while maintaining the offense at the least.
2021 Czech Republic IIHF World Champion Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Club
|3
|Libor Hajek
|Defenseman
|New York Rangers
|6
|David Musil
|Defenseman
|Ocelari Trinec
|9
|David Sklenicka
|Defenseman
|Jokerit Helsinki
|11
|Filip Zadina
|Forward
|Detroit Redwings
|13
|Jakub Vrana
|Forward
|Detroit Redwings
|14
|Adam Musil
|Forward
|Bili Tygri Liberec
|17
|Filip Hronek
|Defenseman
|Detroit Redwings
|18
|Dominik Kubalik
|Forward
|Chicago Blackhawks
|19
|Jakub Flek
|Forward
|HC Karlovy Vary
|25
|Radan Lenc
|Forward
|Bili Tygri Liberec
|30
|Simon Hrubec
|Goalkeeper
|Avangard Omsk
|31
|Lukas Klok
|Defenseman
|Lukko Rauma
|35
|Will Roman
|Goalkeeper
|Traktor Chelyabinsk
|43
|Jan Kovar
|Forward
|EV Zug
|44
|Matej Stransky
|Forward
|Ocelari Trinec
|52
|Michael Spacek
|Forward
|Ocelari Trinec
|60
|Michal Moravcik
|Defenseman
|Tappara Tampere
|67
|Jiri Smejkal
|Forward
|Tappara Tampere
|69
|Lukas Radil
|Forward
|Spartak Moscow
|72
|Filip Chytil
|Forward
|New York Rangers
|74
|Ondrej Vitasek
|Defenseman
|Bili Tygri Liberec
|78
|Robin Hanzl
|Forward
|Spartak Moscow
|79
|Thomas Zohorna
|Forward
|Dynamo Pardubice
|88
|Libor Sulak
|Defenseman
|Karpat Oulu
|92
|Jiri Sekac
|Forward
|Avangard Omsk
Prelims Schedule
The Czech Republic is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Friday, May 21, 2021
|9:15am EST
|ROC
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Switzerland
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Belarus
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Sweden
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Great Britain
|Sunday, May 31, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Denmark
|Monday, June 1, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Slovakia
