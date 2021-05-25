The Czech Republic hasn’t reached the podium since 2012 when they won their second consecutive bronze medal. They haven’t won the gold since 2010. The Czechs just missed the bronze in 2019, losing in shootouts to Russia 3-2, finishing the tournament in fourth place. This year they return 10 players from that roster as they chase their success from 20 years ago when they were playing in the final every year.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Preview

If the current power rankings hold true, the Czech Republic is looking to miss the playoff unless something changes this week. There’s still a lot that can happen, however, with contests against Slovakia and Denmark remaining yet. There are also the games against the winless British and Swedes that give them hope. Unfortunately, that’s not likely to be enough firepower to propel them into the top four spots of Group A to make the playoffs. They’re really going to have to step up the defensive effort while maintaining the offense at the least.

2021 Czech Republic IIHF World Champion Roster

Number Name Position Club 3 Libor Hajek Defenseman New York Rangers 6 David Musil Defenseman Ocelari Trinec 9 David Sklenicka Defenseman Jokerit Helsinki 11 Filip Zadina Forward Detroit Redwings 13 Jakub Vrana Forward Detroit Redwings 14 Adam Musil Forward Bili Tygri Liberec 17 Filip Hronek Defenseman Detroit Redwings 18 Dominik Kubalik Forward Chicago Blackhawks 19 Jakub Flek Forward HC Karlovy Vary 25 Radan Lenc Forward Bili Tygri Liberec 30 Simon Hrubec Goalkeeper Avangard Omsk 31 Lukas Klok Defenseman Lukko Rauma 35 Will Roman Goalkeeper Traktor Chelyabinsk 43 Jan Kovar Forward EV Zug 44 Matej Stransky Forward Ocelari Trinec 52 Michael Spacek Forward Ocelari Trinec 60 Michal Moravcik Defenseman Tappara Tampere 67 Jiri Smejkal Forward Tappara Tampere 69 Lukas Radil Forward Spartak Moscow 72 Filip Chytil Forward New York Rangers 74 Ondrej Vitasek Defenseman Bili Tygri Liberec 78 Robin Hanzl Forward Spartak Moscow 79 Thomas Zohorna Forward Dynamo Pardubice 88 Libor Sulak Defenseman Karpat Oulu 92 Jiri Sekac Forward Avangard Omsk

Prelims Schedule

The Czech Republic is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Friday, May 21, 2021 9:15am EST ROC Saturday, May 22, 2021 1:15pm EST Switzerland Monday, May 24, 2021 1:15pm EST Belarus Thursday, May 27, 2021 1:15pm EST Sweden Friday, May 28, 2021 5:15am EST Great Britain Sunday, May 31, 2021 9:15am EST Denmark Monday, June 1, 2021 9:15am EST Slovakia

