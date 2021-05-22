It is no surprise that the Canadian powerhouse has strong gold medal hopes entering the 2021 IIHF World Championship. The second-winningest program in the history of the tournament, Canada is coming off of successful runs. At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and 2019 World Championship, they collected a bronze medal and a silver medal respectively is nice. Anything short of gold this year at the World Championship, however, should be a disappointment.
Canada boasts one of, if not the most stacked roster with NHL talent, with 22 of the 23 players on the roster having affiliations with the league. The only non-professional player is 18-year-old Owen Power who plays hockey at the University of Michigan.
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV.Live
Preview
The 2021 IIHF World Championship has already gotten interesting after the host team Latvia upset Canada on the first day. Not only was it a win for Latvia (1-0), but it was a shutout win against a talented roster. At the 2019 World Championship, Canada outscored their opponents 36-11 en route to a silver medal. Latvia, on the other hand, scored just one more goal than they allowed that year.
The scoring started for Latvia in the first period nearing the end of a power-play opportunity with just two seconds left in the frame. Miks Indrasis was credited with the score. Latvia padded their lead 18 minutes into the second period when Oskars Batna scored off of Ronalds Keninsâ€™ second assist of the day. Canada (0-1) pulled goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper with just over three minutes left, but couldnâ€™t get on the scoreboard.
Canada will have a day of rest on Saturday before taking the ice on Sunday against the United States (0-0). Having the opportunity to focus on studying their American opponents on Saturday against Finland (0-0) should help them push past the loss. Getting hit in the mouth as they did on Friday should motivate the Canadians moving forward. The game between Canada and the United States in the Arena Riga is at 1:15pm EST on Sunday.
Team Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Club
|2
|Braden Schneider
|Defenseman
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|5
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|Defenseman
|Ottawa Senators
|6
|Colin Miller
|Defenseman
|Buffalo Sabres
|8
|Liam Foudy
|Forward
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|11
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|Forward
|Los Angeles Kings
|13
|Gabriel Vilardi
|Forward
|Los Angeles Kings
|14
|Adam Henrique
|Forward
|Anaheim Ducks
|17
|Justin Danforth
|Forward
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|21
|Nick Paul
|Forward
|Ottawa Senators
|22
|Brandon Hagel
|Forward
|Chicago Blackhawks
|25
|Owen Power
|Defenseman
|University of Michigan
|26
|Sean Walker
|Defenseman
|Los Angeles Kings
|27
|Michael Bunting
|Forward
|Arizona Coyotes
|28
|Connor Brown
|Forward
|Ottawa Senators
|33
|Adin Hill
|Goalkeeper
|Arizona Coyotes
|35
|Darcy Kuemper
|Goalkeeper
|Arizona Coyotes
|38
|Mario Ferraro
|Defenseman
|San Jose Sharks
|44
|Maxime Comtois
|Forward
|Anaheim Ducks
|65
|Michael Dipietro
|Goalkeeper
|Vancouver Canucks
|70
|Troy Stretcher
|Defenseman
|Detroit Redwings
|73
|Brandon Pirri
|Forward
|Chicago Blackhawks
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|Defenseman
|Chicago Blackhawks
|91
|Cole Perfetti
|Forward
|Manitoba Moose
Prelims Schedule
Canada is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Friday, May 21, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Latvia
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|United States
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Germany
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Norway
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Kazakhstan
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Italy
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|5:15am EST
|Finland
Watch IIHF 2021 Canada Ice Hockey game live stream from anywhere?
In Canada, there isn’t a network option for streaming Canada’s games over the Internet. Due to this, finding a way to follow the team away from a TV can be difficult. We recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all IIHF games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.
