It is no surprise that the Canadian powerhouse has strong gold medal hopes entering the 2021 IIHF World Championship. The second-winningest program in the history of the tournament, Canada is coming off of successful runs. At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and 2019 World Championship, they collected a bronze medal and a silver medal respectively is nice. Anything short of gold this year at the World Championship, however, should be a disappointment.

Canada boasts one of, if not the most stacked roster with NHL talent, with 22 of the 23 players on the roster having affiliations with the league. The only non-professional player is 18-year-old Owen Power who plays hockey at the University of Michigan.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV.Live

Preview

The 2021 IIHF World Championship has already gotten interesting after the host team Latvia upset Canada on the first day. Not only was it a win for Latvia (1-0), but it was a shutout win against a talented roster. At the 2019 World Championship, Canada outscored their opponents 36-11 en route to a silver medal. Latvia, on the other hand, scored just one more goal than they allowed that year.

The scoring started for Latvia in the first period nearing the end of a power-play opportunity with just two seconds left in the frame. Miks Indrasis was credited with the score. Latvia padded their lead 18 minutes into the second period when Oskars Batna scored off of Ronalds Keninsâ€™ second assist of the day. Canada (0-1) pulled goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper with just over three minutes left, but couldnâ€™t get on the scoreboard.

Canada will have a day of rest on Saturday before taking the ice on Sunday against the United States (0-0). Having the opportunity to focus on studying their American opponents on Saturday against Finland (0-0) should help them push past the loss. Getting hit in the mouth as they did on Friday should motivate the Canadians moving forward. The game between Canada and the United States in the Arena Riga is at 1:15pm EST on Sunday.

Team Roster

Number Name Position Club 2 Braden Schneider Defenseman Brandon Wheat Kings 5 Jacob Bernard-Docker Defenseman Ottawa Senators 6 Colin Miller Defenseman Buffalo Sabres 8 Liam Foudy Forward Columbus Blue Jackets 11 Jaret Anderson-Dolan Forward Los Angeles Kings 13 Gabriel Vilardi Forward Los Angeles Kings 14 Adam Henrique Forward Anaheim Ducks 17 Justin Danforth Forward Columbus Blue Jackets 21 Nick Paul Forward Ottawa Senators 22 Brandon Hagel Forward Chicago Blackhawks 25 Owen Power Defenseman University of Michigan 26 Sean Walker Defenseman Los Angeles Kings 27 Michael Bunting Forward Arizona Coyotes 28 Connor Brown Forward Ottawa Senators 33 Adin Hill Goalkeeper Arizona Coyotes 35 Darcy Kuemper Goalkeeper Arizona Coyotes 38 Mario Ferraro Defenseman San Jose Sharks 44 Maxime Comtois Forward Anaheim Ducks 65 Michael Dipietro Goalkeeper Vancouver Canucks 70 Troy Stretcher Defenseman Detroit Redwings 73 Brandon Pirri Forward Chicago Blackhawks 74 Nicolas Beaudin Defenseman Chicago Blackhawks 91 Cole Perfetti Forward Manitoba Moose

Prelims Schedule

Canada is competing in Group B and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group B games are played at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Friday, May 21, 2021 1:15pm EST Latvia Sunday, May 23, 2021 1:15pm EST United States Monday, May 24, 2021 1:15pm EST Germany Wednesday, May 26, 2021 1:15pm EST Norway Friday, May 28, 2021 9:15am EST Kazakhstan Sunday, May 30, 2021 9:15am EST Italy Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:15am EST Finland

Watch IIHF 2021 Canada Ice Hockey game live stream from anywhere?

In Canada, there isn’t a network option for streaming Canada’s games over the Internet. Due to this, finding a way to follow the team away from a TV can be difficult. We recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all IIHF games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.

