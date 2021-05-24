In the 30 years that Belarus has been their own nation, they have never medaled at the IIHF World Championship. Can 2021 be their first appearance on the podium? After not qualifying for the tournament in 2019, seven players from that team return from the win-less 2018 team. With 10 players from Belarus’ Dynamo Minsk hockey club, there should be a fair amount of chemistry to get it done in Latvia.
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
Belarus Men’s Hockey Team Preview
Belarus is stuck in no man’s land after their first two games at the IIHF World Championship. Finishing the opening weekend 1-1, Belarus is already playing from behind with Slovakia, Switzerland, and Russia each currently undefeated. Currently tied for fourth in Group A with Denmark, Belarus has an impressive win against Sweden already. Only the top four teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals, so Belarus is going to have to keep picking up tough victories. In the May 23 power rankings, Belarus jumped from No. 13 to No. 8.
Team Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Club
|2
|Ilya Solovyov
|Defenseman
|Dynamo Minsk
|7
|Stepan Falkovski
|Defenseman
|Dynamo Minsk
|8
|Ilya Shinkevich
|Defenseman
|Dynamo Minsk
|9
|Stanislav Lopachuk
|Forward
|Yinost Minsk
|10
|Nick Bailen
|Defenseman
|Traktor Chelyabinsk
|12
|Alexei Protas
|Forward
|Hershey Bears
|13
|Mikhail Stefanovich
|Forward
|Yinost Minsk
|14
|Yevgeni Lisovets
|Defenseman
|Salavat Yulayev Ufa
|15
|Artyom Demkov
|Forward
|Dynamo Minsk
|16
|Geoff Platt
|Forward
|Salavat Yulayev Ufa
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|Forward
|New Jersey Devils
|18
|Kristian Khenkel
|Defenseman
|Ak Bars Kazan
|19
|Nikita Komarov
|Forward
|Avangard Omsk
|21
|Vladislav Kodola
|Defenseman
|Severstal Cherepovets
|22
|Francis Pare
|Forward
|Dynamo Minsk
|30
|Konstantin Shostak
|Goalkeeper
|Severstal Cherepovets
|31
|Danny Taylor
|Goalkeeper
|Dynamo Minsk
|40
|Alexei Kolosov
|Goalkeeper
|Dynamo Minsk
|73
|Dmitri Znakharenko
|Defenseman
|Dynamo Minsk
|74
|Sergei Kostitsyn
|Forward
|Bratislava Capitals
|81
|Sergei Drozd
|Forward
|Yunost Minsk
|85
|Andre Antonov
|Defenseman
|Yunost Minsk
|88
|German Nesterov
|Forward
|HK Gomel
|89
|Dmitri Korobov
|Defenseman
|Salavat Yulayev Ufa
|90
|Danila Klimovich
|Forward
|Minskie Zubry
|92
|Shane Prince
|Forward
|Dynamo Minsk
|93
|Andrei Belevich
|Forward
|Torpedo Nizhni Novgorod
|94
|Vladislav Yeryomenko
|Defenseman
|Dynamo Minsk
Prelims Schedule
Belarus is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Friday, May 21, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Slovakia
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Sweden
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Czech Republic
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Great Britain
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|Denmark
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|9:15am EST
|Switzerland
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|1:15pm EST
|ROC
How to watch IIHF 2021 Belarus Men’s game live stream from anywhere?
In Belarus, there isn’t a network stream provider, which can create issues if broadcast television isn’t an option for you. Due to this, reliable streams can be hard to find. We recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all IIHF games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.
