In the 30 years that Belarus has been their own nation, they have never medaled at the IIHF World Championship. Can 2021 be their first appearance on the podium? After not qualifying for the tournament in 2019, seven players from that team return from the win-less 2018 team. With 10 players from Belarus’ Dynamo Minsk hockey club, there should be a fair amount of chemistry to get it done in Latvia.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Belarus Men’s Hockey Team Preview

Belarus is stuck in no man’s land after their first two games at the IIHF World Championship. Finishing the opening weekend 1-1, Belarus is already playing from behind with Slovakia, Switzerland, and Russia each currently undefeated. Currently tied for fourth in Group A with Denmark, Belarus has an impressive win against Sweden already. Only the top four teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals, so Belarus is going to have to keep picking up tough victories. In the May 23 power rankings, Belarus jumped from No. 13 to No. 8.

Team Roster

Number Name Position Club 2 Ilya Solovyov Defenseman Dynamo Minsk 7 Stepan Falkovski Defenseman Dynamo Minsk 8 Ilya Shinkevich Defenseman Dynamo Minsk 9 Stanislav Lopachuk Forward Yinost Minsk 10 Nick Bailen Defenseman Traktor Chelyabinsk 12 Alexei Protas Forward Hershey Bears 13 Mikhail Stefanovich Forward Yinost Minsk 14 Yevgeni Lisovets Defenseman Salavat Yulayev Ufa 15 Artyom Demkov Forward Dynamo Minsk 16 Geoff Platt Forward Salavat Yulayev Ufa 17 Yegor Sharangovich Forward New Jersey Devils 18 Kristian Khenkel Defenseman Ak Bars Kazan 19 Nikita Komarov Forward Avangard Omsk 21 Vladislav Kodola Defenseman Severstal Cherepovets 22 Francis Pare Forward Dynamo Minsk 30 Konstantin Shostak Goalkeeper Severstal Cherepovets 31 Danny Taylor Goalkeeper Dynamo Minsk 40 Alexei Kolosov Goalkeeper Dynamo Minsk 73 Dmitri Znakharenko Defenseman Dynamo Minsk 74 Sergei Kostitsyn Forward Bratislava Capitals 81 Sergei Drozd Forward Yunost Minsk 85 Andre Antonov Defenseman Yunost Minsk 88 German Nesterov Forward HK Gomel 89 Dmitri Korobov Defenseman Salavat Yulayev Ufa 90 Danila Klimovich Forward Minskie Zubry 92 Shane Prince Forward Dynamo Minsk 93 Andrei Belevich Forward Torpedo Nizhni Novgorod 94 Vladislav Yeryomenko Defenseman Dynamo Minsk

Prelims Schedule

Belarus is competing in Group A and will play each other team in the group in the preliminary round. All Group A games are played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Date Time Opponent Friday, May 21, 2021 1:15pm EST Slovakia Sunday, May 23, 2021 9:15am EST Sweden Monday, May 24, 2021 1:15pm EST Czech Republic Wednesday, May 26, 2021 1:15pm EST Great Britain Friday, May 28, 2021 1:15pm EST Denmark Sunday, May 30, 2021 9:15am EST Switzerland Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:15pm EST ROC

How to watch IIHF 2021 Belarus Men’s game live stream from anywhere?

In Belarus, there isn’t a network stream provider, which can create issues if broadcast television isn’t an option for you. Due to this, reliable streams can be hard to find. We recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all IIHF games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.

