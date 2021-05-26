As the world continues to remember the year that was 2020, iHeartRadio honors the music artists that got everyone through the year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 26, the eighth annual event, hosted this year by Usher, will feature performances from eight artists, including special guest Ariana Grande.

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards info

Date and Time May 27, 10 PM ET Location Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA Host Usher Broadcast FOX Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

In addition to Grande, this year’s performers include The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, and the duo Silk Sonic that is Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak.

Where is the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Award Show

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are being held inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Due to ongoing restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be in attendance. For the hour leading up to the award show, a live red-carpet experience will air on iHeartRadio’s Facebook Live and YouTube channels. Fans will get to see what their favorite artists are wearing to the event, and hear from them before the show.

Voted on by fans before the event, awards to be given out include various “Song of the Year”, “Artist of the Year”, and “Best New Artist” categories, just to name a few. There is also a special presentation of the “iHeartRadio Icon Award” to Elton John by Lil Nas X and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. A special performance by Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, and H.E.R. will pay tribute to the music legend.

Who will be the host of the iHeart Music Awards Ceremony

Usher is set to host the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, it was announced today.

The R&B star, who will also perform during this year’s show, was originally set to host and perform on the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards before that ceremony was postponed and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Nominees of 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards



More than 32 artists have been nominated for multiple awards this year including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Drake, and Dua Lipa. This year will also feature the show’s first-ever “TikTok Bop of the Year Award”.

Up for “Female Artist of the Year” are Grande, Swift, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion. Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and The Weeknd are up for “Male Artist of the Year”.

The genre of rock is still very strong, and some very classic artists have been nominated for “Rock Artist of the Year”. The 2021 nominees are AC/DC, Five Finger Death Punch, Ozzy Osbourne, Shinedown, and The Pretty Reckless. Both AC/DC and Osbourne have new songs that have been nominated for “Rock Song of the Year”, Shot in the Dark, and Under the Graveyard respectively.

In the world of country, Maren Morris is the only female up for “Country Artist of the Year”. She looks to collect her fourth award this year for her song The Bones. The hit single has previously been awarded “Song of the Year” and “Single of the Year” at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) and “Song of the Year” at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. Get a complete nominations list visit Official websites of iHeartMedia

Watch 2021 iHeartMusic Awards Red Carpet show LIVE

How to stream the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Ceremony from anywhere: iHeartRadio has partnered with FOX to air the eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The broadcast will air live to the majority of the United States at 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST. Those on the West Coast will receive a tape-delayed feed. The award program will air for two hours until 10 PM EST.

While you can’t stream the iHeartRadio Music Awards online free, you can watch on PremiumTV platform from anywhere without cable as well as VPN.

Before the award show, a live stream broadcast from the red carpet will air on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The stream will begin at 7 PM EST / 6 PM CST for an hour before the main event.

