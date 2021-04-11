WWE Wrestlemania 37 2021 Live, Start Time, Match Card & Schedule! The casual wrestling fan probably doesnâ€™t sift through wrestling news internet sites trying to seek out the newest backstage rumors or future plans for WWE storylines. But seven years ago, I used to be an off-the-cuff fan who just watched Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown every once during a while, and appearance at me now.

Drew McIntyre lost his title bout with Bobby Lashley. It was a major shock, given McIntyre was robbed of his chance to celebrate a WWE title victory last year due to the pandemic, and the entire story of the match was how fans were desperate to celebrate with him. Night two promises to give us a lot more action, and hopefully, a few unforgettable moments. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about night two of WrestleMania 37.

Both nights of WrestleMania 37 start at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock, with the main show underway at 8 p.m. ET. Both cards are expected to last around four hours, meaning the show will likely end around midnight ET.

2021 WWE WrestleMania 37 Online TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 11

Where: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

Time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show: 7 p.m.)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online Streaming: Click here to watch (from any location)

2021 WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 card

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Womenâ€™s Championship: Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs Apollo Crews

United States Championship: Riddle vs Sheamus

Womenâ€™s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs TBD

Womenâ€™s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs TBD

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/ Logan Paul)

â€œThe Fiendâ€� Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Result

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two Preview

WWE rolled with the 30-minute rain delay on night one by having various Superstars cut live promos backstage turning out some very genuine moments in the face of WrestleManiaâ€™s first rain delay in history.

WWE rolled with the 30-minute rain delay on night one by having various Superstars cut live promos backstage turning out some very genuine moments in the face of WrestleManiaâ€™s first rain delay in history.

Roman Reigns main events WrestleMania for the fifth time against Edge and Daniel Bryan main Eventing WrestleMania for the second time in their careers. Edge, Bryan, and Reigns have all faced the possibility of their careers being taken away from them by a medical condition but all three overcame their obstacles to get back to the main event of WrestleMania.

How to get you Like WWE Wrestlemania 37 2021 Live

WWE WrestleMania 2021 is the first pay-per-view event to exclusively be broadcast on Peacock’s new WWE Network channel. That means you’ll need to pick up a Peacock subscription to have access to the $29.99 PPV event.

Peacock Premium comes in at $4.99 a month. On top of your WWE coverage, you’ll also get access to a range of shows, movies, and sports as well.

WWE WrestleMania 2021 starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT (the main show begins at 8pm ET / 4pm PT) on Saturday, April 10 and at the same time on Sunday, April 11.

The best deal for worldwide WWE fans who are looking for a contractless one-time payment, just check it here

There will come a time when, like me, an off-the-cuff fan turns into a diehard fan, and additionally to watching Raw and Smackdown hebdomadally, theyâ€™ll want to go to wrestling news sites to ascertain whatâ€™s happening behind the scenes. That can be really tricky for a wrestling newbie, however, so Iâ€™m here today to supply a touch of advice on a way to set about finding credible wrestling news on the web.

The post WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 live stream (4-11-21) PPV price, where to stream wrestling this weekend appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 live stream (4-11-21) PPV price, where to stream wrestling this weekend