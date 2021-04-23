The 2021 FIA World Rally Championship is the forty-ninth season of the World Rally Championship. The most famous rally drivers of today have arrived in Croatia and are starting to collect points for the World Rally Championship (WRC). Watch here

The FIA WRC action has launched with 12 rallies across four continents. Following their cancellation in 2020 due to COVID, the return of Kenyaâ€™s Safari Rally, one of motorsportâ€™s legendary contests, and Rally Japan provide a presence in the worldâ€™s largest two continents by size for the first time in more than two decades.

WRC Croatia Rally event details

WRC Rally Croatia Event Details

What: Rally Croatia

When: 22 – 25 April 2021

Where: Zagreb, Croatia

Categories: WRC/WRC2 /WRC3/junior WRC

How to watch: Click here to watch online

WRC Rally Croatia Route

Saturday is the longest leg of the weekend at 121.92km and follows a similar format in the same area as Friday, traversing stunning springtime scenery in the Å½umberak nature park.

Tough tests at Mali Lipovec â€“ Grdanjci (20.30km) and the narrow and twisty Stojdraga â€“ Gornja Vas (20.77km), regarded as the toughest of the rally, open each loop. They are followed by the shorter Krasic â€“ Vrskovac (11.11km) and Vinski Vrh â€“ Duga Resa (8.78km) before service and an afternoon re-run.

Where can I watch WRC Rally Croatia free stream



Unfortunately, there isnâ€™t a free stream available for the 2021 Rally Croatia, at least a trustworthy one. If youâ€™re worried about the cost of a subscription to watch the races, we recommend PremiumTV. With no contract or subscription necessary, PremiumTV is the place to go for on-demand sports and entertainment events. This service you will get full four days race coverage online from anywhere, with no location or country-restricted as well as contractless.

2021 World Rally Championship Preview

SÃ©bastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia are the reigning drivers’ and co-drivers champions, having secured their seventh championship titles at the 2020 Rally Monza. Hyundai is the reigning manufacturers’ champions and are defending their manufacturers’ title for the second consecutive year.

2020 championship runner-up Elfyn Evans, hankering after his first taste of championship glory, as well as up-and-coming driver Kalle RovanperÃ¤ in an unchanged Toyota line-up. Thierry Neuville leads the Hyundai assault together with the 2019 champion Ott TÃ¤nak.

The Welshman, driving his first pure asphalt rally for Toyota Gazoo Racing, stopped the clocks 0.7sec up on Thierry Neuvilleâ€™s Hyundai i20 through the dry and sunny 4.60km Medvedgrad test. This third round marks Croatiaâ€™s FIA World Rally Championship debut. Like all the frontline drivers, shakedown marked the first opportunity for Evans to sample the sealed-surface roads in a competitive situation.

Croatia Rally is the biggest sporting event in Croatia this year. 1,200 participants of the competition, drivers, and support staff have arrived in Zagreb under strict epidemiological standards. The event will be watched online or WRC Rally Croatia live by about 1,500 journalists and camera crews.

Yet another good streaming service provider and Fox Sports will come into the limelight. Yes, Fox Sports is another traditional streaming service where they have excelled in the streaming industry.

Even more, the device support from Fox Sports has faced no issues in any case. Right from using the Android devices or the Roku ones. Fox Sports offers the best class device support. Especially, if you are using the latest devices, you will get good support from Fox Sports, every single time.

The post WRC Croatia Rally Live Stream 4/23/21: Rally Route, TV Schedule for World Rally Championship appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: WRC Croatia Rally Live Stream 4/23/21: Rally Route, TV Schedule for World Rally Championship