The World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 will be held in a bio-secure bubble at Canada Olympic Park, which will also host all major Curling Canada. The World Curling Federation, in partnership with Curling Canada, have announced 2021 Curling from 3â€“11 April 2021. The tournament begins April 2 with an expanded field â€”14 teams â€” hitting the sheets in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. All will have their sights set on gold. Click here to watch World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 TV Channel from anywhere

The championship will feature as one of several high-profile events held in Curling Canadaâ€™s planned hub city â€” a broadcast friendly, bubble environment â€” in order to ensure the health and safety of athletes, staff and officials.

The World Menâ€™s Curling Championship will be a best of 13 series, with the winner moving on to challenge Team New Zealand in the World Curling Championship match in March. There will be two races per race day of the World Menâ€™s Curling Championship.

World Curling Championship 2021 Viewing Info

Host City: Calgary, Canada

Where: Markin MacPhail Centre

Date: April 2â€“11, 2021

Live Stream: Watch here

Meet the World Menâ€™s teams competing in the Calgary bubble

Americas ZoneÂ â€“ two places determined by the World Rankings (Canada and United States)

European ZoneÂ â€“ eight places determined by the results from the Le GruyÃ¨re AOP European Curling Championships 2019 (Sweden, Switzerland, Scotland, Denmark, Italy, Norway, Germany and Netherlands)

Pacific-Asia ZoneÂ â€“ two places determined by the results from the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships 2019 (Korea and Japan)

The BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship starts today! #WMCC2021 14 teams

Top 6 nations qualify for @Beijing2022

1 World Champion Event website: https://t.co/HzS4B3i9lz

Live scoring: https://t.co/RXL3cHt0TY

WCTV YouTube: https://t.co/FX36rxKbQn pic.twitter.com/9srXy16b0R — World Curling (@worldcurling) April 2, 2021

Watch World Men’s Curling Championship Online Complete Tornament Package

The World Men’s Curling Championship will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada with live streaming available via TSN.ca and the TSN app. Click To Curling TV Channel.

World Menâ€™s Curling Championship 2021 match will broadcast on ITV. ITV is a British free-to-air television channel. Previously a network of separate uniquely identifiable regional television channels, ITV currently operates in England, Wales, Scotland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. From 2001 until 2013, the primary ITV channel was called ITV1.

2021 World Menâ€™s Curling Championship pool schedule

Draw 1: Friday, April 2, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Netherlands vs. Russian Curling Federation

South Korea vs. Italy

Norway vs. Denmark

Canada vs. Scotland

Draw 2: Friday, April 2, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Japan vs. Germany

United States vs. China

Sweden vs. Switzerland

South Korea vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 3: Friday, April 2, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Scotland vs. Denmark

Canada vs. Japan

Italy vs. China

Norway vs. Netherlands

Draw 4: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. United States

Switzerland vs. Germany

Scotland vs. Netherlands

Canada vs. Denmark

Draw 5: Saturday, April 3, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Russian Curling Federation vs. China

Norway vs. South Korea

United States vs. Germany

Sweden vs. Italy

Draw 6: Saturday, April 3, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Switzerland vs. Japan

Netherlands vs. Denmark

Norway vs. China

Scotland vs. South Korea

Draw 7: Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Italy vs. Germany

Canada vs. Switzerland

Sweden vs. Russian Curling Federation

United States vs. Japan

Draw 8: Sunday, April 4, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Netherlands

Scotland vs. China

South Korea vs. Denmark

Sweden vs. Norway

Draw 9: Sunday, April 4, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Switzerland vs. United States

Netherlands vs. South Korea

Japan vs. Italy

Russian Curling Federation vs. Germany

Draw 10: Monday, April 5, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. Scotland

Japan vs. Russian Curling Federation

Canada vs. United States

China vs. Denmark

Draw 11: Monday, April 5, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Canada vs. South Korea

Norway vs. Germany

Netherlands vs. China

Switzerland vs. Italy

Draw 12: Monday, April 5, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

United States vs. Italy

Sweden vs. Denmark

Switzerland vs. Russian Curling Federation

Scotland vs. Germany

Draw 13: Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. Netherlands

South Korea vs. China

Japan vs. Norway

United States vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 14: Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Germany vs. Denmark

Scotland vs. Japan

Canada vs. Italy

Switzerland vs. Norway

Draw 15: Tuesday, April 6, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Canada vs. China

Italy vs. Russian Curling Federation

Scotland vs. Switzerland

Sweden vs. South Korea

Draw 16: Wednesday, April 7, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

United States vs. Norway

Sweden vs. China

Japan vs. Denmark

Netherlands vs. Germany

Draw 17: Wednesday, April 7, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Japan vs. Netherlands

Scotland vs. United States

Norway vs. Italy

Canada vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 18: Wednesday, April 7, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Sweden

Switzerland vs. Denmark

South Korea vs. Germany

Scotland vs. Italy

Draw 19: Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Norway vs. Russian Curling Federation

Japan vs. South Korea

Switzerland vs. Netherlands

China vs. Germany

Draw 20: Thursday, April 8, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Japan vs. China

Scotland vs. Russian Curling Federation

United States vs. Denmark

Draw 21: Thursday, April 8, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Switzerland vs. South Korea

United States vs. Netherlands

Sweden vs. Germany

Canada vs. Norway

Draw 22: Friday, April 9, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Scotland vs. Norway

Canada vs. Germany

Italy vs. Denmark

Switzerland vs. China

Draw 23: Friday, April 9, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Netherlands vs. Italy

Russian Curling Federation vs. Denmark

United States vs. South Korea

Sweden vs. Japan

2021 World Men’s Curling Championship playoffs schedule

Qualification Game 1: Friday, April 9, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Qualification Game 2: Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal 1: Saturday, April 10, 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal 2: Saturday, April 10, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Bronze medal game: Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Gold medal game: Sunday, April 11, 6 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Read more info visit

The post World Men’s Curling Championship 2021: Live Stream, Schedule, TV Channel, How to watch online appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: World Men’s Curling Championship 2021: Live Stream, Schedule, TV Channel, How to watch online