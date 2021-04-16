ESPN is set for its premiere coverage of the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, as the event makes its live broadcast debut on ABC this weekend.

Eight teams will tumble toward the NCAA title at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with Semifinal I set for Friday, April 16 at noon CT and Semifinal II airing live at 5 p.m. Friday, both on ESPN2. The Championship Final will be live on Saturday, April 17 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC, and will also be available internationally.

U.S. Olympic medalists and ESPN gymnastics analysts Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke will team up to call the action on ESPN2 and ABC on Friday and Saturday, with 18 total live streams set for the weekend on ESPN3 and the ESPN App, including individual apparatus streams, a quad-box option and a Spanish-language viewing option.

NCAA Womenâ€™s Gymnastics Championships

Semifinal 1

When: 11 a.m. MDT

Venue: Dickies Arena (14,000 capacity), Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN

Semifinal 2

When: 4 p.m. MDT

Venue: Dickies Arena

TV: ESPN 2

Livestream: WatchESPN

Womenâ€™s Gymnastics Championships 2021 Preview

This marks the first time since 2017 the Big Ten has had more than one team advance to the NCAA Championships. Nebraska was the most recent conference program to reach the team finals (2018), while Michigan has the highest-ever NCAA finishes by a Big Ten program with runner-up showings in 1995 and 1999.

Oklahoma will be joined by Michigan, Utah, California, LSU, Salt Lake City, Florida, Alabama and Minnesota as the universities looking to take it all in this yearâ€™s NCAA Championships. The top two teams from each semifinal round will go on to the championship on Saturday.

After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, teams are grateful to be back in action again this year. A limited number of spectators will be able to attend the event, with Dickies Arena allowing 25 percent capacity.

In 2018, ESPN introduced new scoring graphics with enhanced scoring breakdowns, and continued to utilize quad-boxes and replay machines to show as many routines as possible. The scoring graphics, which will be used for NCAA Championship coverage again this weekend, cycle overall team totals, individual averages and team differentials to inform viewers and provide even greater insight into both the team race and technical aspects of each routine.

In addition, the network continues to employ its “Tech Tools” to bring the impressive technique and skill of the gymnasts into perspective for the viewer. The “Tech Tools” featured in coverage from Fort Worth will include height and distance markers on vault, protractors for body angle on bars, the bars height grid and the split-o-meter on beam. Reading Continue

