The 2021 women’s NCAA tournament Final Four Game Tonight. The Final Four gets underway with the semifinals on Saturday, April 3. The National Championship Game is on Monday, April 5. Watch Womenâ€™s Basketball Final Four Live.

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (26-4, 14-2 SEC) will take on the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal (29-2, 19-2 Pac-12) in a Womenâ€™s Final Four game and 2nd game The No. 1-seeded UConn Huskies (28-1) face the No. 3-seeded Arizona Wildcats (20-5) in the NCAA Womenâ€™s Final Four.

Stanford and South Carolina punched their tickets to this year’s Final Four, joining Arizona and UConn on the biggest stage of women’s college basketball. Arizona defeated Indiana 66-53 behind Aari McDonald’s 33 points to earn its first Final Four appearance.

Womenâ€™s Basketball Final Four Preview

South Carolina downed Texas 62-34 and was led by Zia Cookeâ€™s team-high 16 points. Cooke is the Gamecocksâ€™ top scorer, averaging 15.6 points per game and makes 1.4 threes per game while connecting on 38 percent of her shots from beyond the arc.

Sheâ€™ll have some help from Destanni Henderson, who scores roughly 12 points per game and is great at setting the team up for points. She averages 5.1 assists per game. The team also has Aliyah Boston, who is the Gamecocks leading rebounder with 11.4 per game.

Stanford vs South Carolina Womenâ€™s Basketball Online

The South Carolina faces The Stanford in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, April 2 at 6 p.m. ET. Stanford defeated Louisville 78-63 on Tuesday and with some big help from Lexie Hull who scored 21 points in the victory. The school comes to the matchup averaging 78.9 points per game this season which is 21.1 points more than the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks got to the Final Four in impressive fashion, beating Texas in the Elite Eight, 62-34. Guard Zia Cooke led all scorers with 16 points, and she was one of five South Carolina players scoring in double figures. Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton each added 12 points, while Laeticia Amihere and Aliyah Boston chipped in 10 points apiece in a well-rounded team effort.

Stanford vs South Carolina Live Stream

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Alamodome

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch Here

UConn vs. Arizona Womenâ€™s Basketball Online

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET (dependent on when Stanford vs. South Carolina ends) and will be televised on ESPN. Both Final Four games and the championship game will be played in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and broadcast on ESPN. Here’s what you need to know to watch the games without a cable or satellite subscription.

The road to the Final Four was not an easy one for the Huskies, who survived a regional final thriller against Baylor on Monday. UConn rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit and held off a late charge to beat the Bears, 69-67.

The Huskies were led by their sensational freshman guard Paige Bueckers, who scored 28 points. Junior guard Christyn Williams put up 21 points in the win that clinched the River Walk Regional title for UConn.

UConn vs. Arizon Live Stream

Date: Friday, April 2nd Game

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch here

