[WMCC2021] Menâ€™s Curling Championship: Live Stream (4-11-21) for bronze and gold medal games

Four participants, including three from non-playoff teams, tested positive from the virus. The other athlete from a playoff team who tested positive wasn’t allowed to compete Sunday. Saturday’s playoff game and a pair of semifinals were postponed while more testing was conducted.

Host City: Calgary, Canada

Where: Markin MacPhail Centre

Date: April 2â€“11, 2021

The United States and Switzerland were to meet in a playoff game Sunday morning, followed by afternoon semifinals involving Sweden, Russia and Scotland and the playoff winner.

The gold and bronze-medal games were scheduled for the same draw in the evening.

2021 World Menâ€™s Curling Championship Playoffs Schedule

USA will take on Switzerland in a qualifying game to start the day at 1pm et/10am pt, followed by both semifinal matches at 6pm et/3pm pt and the bronze medal game and gold medal game at 11pm et/8pm pt.

The World Menâ€™s Curling Championship will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada with live streaming available via TSN.ca and the TSN app. Click To Curling TV Channel.

World Menâ€™s Curling Championship 2021 match will broadcast on ITV. ITV is a British free-to-air television channel. Previously a network of separate uniquely identifiable regional television channels, ITV currently operates in England, Wales, Scotland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. From 2001 until 2013, the primary ITV channel was called ITV1.

A further fourth positive test involving an athlete from a play-off team was received on Saturday (10 April) morning.

All athletes, coaches and event officials deemed to be in close contact with athletes within the bubble, were tested on Saturday morning, with every test coming back negative.

Despite that negative result, the player who had previously tested positive â€” and had that result run through confirmatory testing to ensure it was a true positive â€” will not be able to participate in the remainder of the championship due to Alberta Health regulations.

Todayâ€™s schedule has been adapted to allow for the championshipâ€™s completion and will feature United States versus Switzerland in the 3v6 Qualification game at 11:00. That will be followed by the two semi-final games at 16:00, then finally both medal games will take place simultaneously at 21:00.

All games times are Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) which is Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) -7.

Broadcast details for the remainder of the championship will be confirmed later today.

Update regarding positive COVID-19 cases at the World Menâ€™s Curling Championship We can confirm now that the remainder of todayâ€™s (10 April) schedule of playoff games at the World Menâ€™s Curling Championship have been postponed pending results of testing of athletes and officials. Four positive COVID-19 test results have been returned and the athletes, officials and other event staff are currently isolating in their hotel rooms pending the result of the testing. The option to resume the championship on Sunday 11 April is being evaluated, with the possibility of three sessions of play used to complete the remaining play-off games. However, this will only be considered if athletes and officials can be kept safe under the current protocols. Read More

