The Monster Energy Supercross Series has reached Salt Lake City for Round 16, and Cooper Webb has a bead on his second Supercross championship with two races remaining in the 2021 season.

Webb extended his lead in the standings to 16 points by rebounding with an April 17 victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where rival Ken Roczen was in control until the closing minutes. After losing an 11-second lead in a crash, Roczen was passed by Webb, who scored his seventh victory of the season and rebounded from a disappointing effort in Round 14.

Webb put extra work into tuning up his KTM. â€œIâ€™ve got to give it up to my team,â€� he said. â€œWe went back and figured some things out.

Now the series will move to Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series closed out the final seven rounds of the 2020 season. Webb and Roczen each won at Salt Lake City last year as did defend series champion Eli Tomac, who still lurks third in the ponts.

Saltlake City 1 AMA Supercross events schedule

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

7:05 p.m:Â 250SX Heat #1 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (Finishers 1 â€“ 9 advance to Main)

7:20 p.m.:Â 250SX Heat #2 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (1 â€“ 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.:Â 450SX Heat #1 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (1 â€“ 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.:Â 450SX Heat #2 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (1 â€“ 9 to Main)

8:10 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier â€“ 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders (Finishers 1 â€“ 4 to Main)

8:22 p.m.:Â 450SX Last Chance Qualifier â€“ 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders (1 â€“ 4 to Main)

8:49 p.m.:Â 250SXÂ Main Event â€“ 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event â€“ 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders

Salt Lake City AMA Supercross Preview

TV coverage of Round 16 will be shown on tape delay at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. For the first time in the season, the top 20 werenâ€™t all within two seconds. Ken Roczen and Malcolm Stewart moved up to the first and second place, sitting in the minute and 39 second lap time. Aaron Plessinger continued to surprise us as he took away the top position from Ken Roczen but it was Jason Anderson who would squeeze by and be the fastest rider in the first timed qualifying session.

Salt Lake City AMA Supercross Round 16 Online from anywhere?

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Goldâ€™s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, But if you are looking for a day or event pass way hope this will best deals for AMA Supercross 2021 Live stream from anywhere without cable. Simple a day pass event no hidden or renewal cost ever.Â Try itÂ hope you will love this.

Quick view for 2021 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule

Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

The start is in the usual location for SLC, firing into a left hand 180. The first rhythm section will ask riders to triple onto a tabletop, but it might be difficult in the thin air that Salt Lake City presents. With torque and horsepower at a premium, look for the 250 class to opt for the basic line instead of the tougher ask. After the hopeful triple on, riders will step off and immediately into a triple. The first triple onto the tabletop is the most critical aspect. If you get that, the provided momentum will take care of the rest of the section.

A 180 right leads into the longest rhythm section on the track. There seems to be two ways to approach this section and that option will be decided on the first jump. If riders decide to step on-step off, they will then be set up for a 3-3-1 (or possibly 4 out). If they choose to step over the tabletop, they would then go 3-3-2. The biggest possible options are not really going to be viable, in my opinion, based on the lack of engine power. Riders could conceivably pull four out of the corner, triple through the middle and then quad into the next corner. I just donâ€™t see that happening, though, considering the Utah dirt and previously mentioned engine difficulties.

The post Weekend Salt Lake City 1 SUPERCROSS: AMA Supercross 2021 live stream for Monster Energy Race #RD16 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Weekend Salt Lake City 1 SUPERCROSS: AMA Supercross 2021 live stream for Monster Energy Race #RD16