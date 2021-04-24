No. 4 Texas (27-1) will face No. 2 Kentucky (23-1) in the NCAA women’s volleyball championship match Saturday (ESPN2/ESPN App, 8 p.m. ET).

The Wildcats advanced to their first final with a four-set victory against Washington in the first semifinal, while the Longhorns will make their seventh finals appearance and first since 2016 after their win versus Wisconsin.

National Championship Women’s Volleyball info

Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream: Watch Here

The Cats will be lead by Lilley, the 5-foot-11 senior setter from Overland Park, Kansas, who before being this seasonâ€™s SEC Player of the Year and American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year, was a seventh-grade camper from Kansas City whose considerable skills caught the eye of UK head coach Craig Skinner.

Kentucky vs. Texas Game Preview

â€œShe could have gone a number of places and been an All-American and done great things for so many programs,â€� Skinner said Friday. â€œFor (her) to trust and see the vision we were trying to build at Kentucky was the first step. And then the second is performing and trusting the people around here.

Texas used a powerful all-around performance to post a surprising three-set sweep of top-seeded and previously unbeaten Wisconsin in the NCAA womenâ€™s volleyball semifinals Thursday night.

The Longhorns will be making their seventh appearance in the final and first since 2016

â€œWeâ€™re super fired up. Itâ€™s been a while,â€� said coach Jerritt Elliott, whose team will try to add to national titles won in 1988 and 2012.

Texas has beaten three straight opponents from the Big Ten to reach this point. The Longhorns posted 3-1 wins over Penn State and Nebraska before taking down the Badgers 26-24, 25-19, 25-23.

Big 12 player of the year Logan Eggleston had 17 kills to lead the Longhorns. Skylar Fields had 12 kills and Asjia Oâ€™Neal and Brionne Butler added 11 apiece.

The match ended when Texas won a challenge on the final point. Eggleston was initially ruled to have sent the ball out of bounds on a kill attempt. Video showed the ball touched a Wisconsin player on the way out.

The Wildcats lost a set without precedent for the competition and came from six focuses down to win the third. In any case, their offense, No. 1 in the country measurably, was in excellent condition in the fourth set and held 6th cultivated Washington back from proceeding with its far-fetched run in the competition.

Washington (20-4) had become the principal group to win three five-set matches in a NCAA competition, and halfway through the match it looked as though the Huskies may compel this one to go all the way.

Texas comes into Saturdayâ€™s public title game new off an annoyed of the already unbeaten, highest level Wisconsin Badgers in their Final Four match on Thursday. The Longhorns cleared the Badgers in three sets (26-24, 25-19, 25-23) to progress to their seventh public title game and first since 2016.

