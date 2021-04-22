Few moments in college sports are more exciting than the Final Four, and Thursday night, itâ€™s volleyballâ€™s turn. The 32-team bracket that started last week is now entering the semi-finals on April 22, 2021. By the end of the night will present the opponents for Saturdayâ€™s National Championship Game.

There have been few surprises, but that the University of Wisconsin is still alive in the tournament isnâ€™t one of them. At the end of March, the Badgers finished the season as the top-ranked program. The second-ranked Kentucky Wildcats didnâ€™t get a top-seed entering the tournament but showed they belong by reaching the Final Four. A pair of top 10 teams in Washington and the University of Texas, #6 and #4 seeds respectively, round out the quartet.

The Longhorns and the Wildcats had reasonably smooth journeys to the Final Four, each winning handily through each round. Texas has allowed two points throughout the tournament, while Kentucky has delivered three clean sheets, keeping opponents scoreless so far.

The NCAA Volleyball Final Four games will both be played on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from the tournament site in Omaha, Nebraska. First up will be #2 Kentucky vs #6 Washington at 7 pm EST, followed by Wisconsin vs Texas. The second game will be 45 minutes after the first game, approximately at 9 pm EST.

Wisconsin and Washington have had different experiences from the two, both facing adversity as late as the Elite Eight. For the Badgers, it was a close 3-2 victory over the Florida Gators that kept their dream alive in pursuit of a title. The Huskies have been in close contests each round, winning 3-2 against Dayton, Louisville and Pittsburgh to get here.

The NCAA Volleyball Final Four will be broadcast over the air on ESPN, while the championship match is scheduled for ESPN2 on Saturday.

Unfortunately, there isnâ€™t a free stream available for the NCAA Volleyball Final Four, at least a trustworthy one. If youâ€™re worried about the cost of a subscription to watch the games, we recommend PremiumTV. With no contract or subscription necessary, PremiumTV is the place to go for on-demand sports and entertainment events. Thursday nightâ€™s Final Four is available with PremiumTV for just $12.99, which also includes the championship game on Saturday.

Stream NCAA Volleyball Semi-finals & Championship games: Broadcasting on ESPN, the NCAA Volleyball Final Four can be streamed anywhere ESPN streams. Hulu TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV and Sling TV (orange) all carry the sports networkâ€™s main channel as well ESPN2. Each service is available month-to-month for $64.99, with the exception of Sling TV, which costs $35 per month. Be aware that Sling TV has fewer channels. All services but Sling TV also have a seven-day trial available if you havenâ€™t used it yet.

