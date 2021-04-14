The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to pick up their third straight win tonight against the Toronto Raptors. For the Raptors, they are hoping to stop a two-game skid that currently has them in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, one of the biggest single-season turnarounds this year.

The Spurs are still in the hunt with 20 games remaining on their schedule. They are in ninth place in the West with a 26-26 record, just one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Streaming info



Date: 4/14/2021

Time: 6:30 pm cst

Arena: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Channel: NBATV, Bally Sports Southwest

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

Spurs: Gorgui Dieng, Trey Lyles (out)

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, DeAndre Bembry (out), Kyle Lowry (Day-to-day)

Game Preview

In our video preview (displayed above), Joe Garcia and Victoria Villarreal discuss the latest Spurs win over the Orlando Magic and break down tonight’s game against the Raptors.

As they noted, the Raptors will be playing on the second game of a back-to-back and have lost their last two games to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

They also talked about the difference Lonnie Walker IV has made since his return and their predictions for tonight’s game.

Spurs Possible Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Derrick White

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Raptors Projected Starting 5

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: OG Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Chris Boucher

San Antonio Spurs and Raptors DFS PicksÂ

DeMar DeRozan seems to always play well against his former team, and he’s projected for 39 fantasy points and is available for a $7.9k salary on Draft Kings.

You probably can’t go wrong with picking up Dejounte Murray either and another low-risk, high reward pickup could be Lonnie Walker IV.

For the Raptors, Pascal Siakam is their top fantasy player. For an $8.5k salary, he is projected for 40.2 points.

Spurs vs. Raptors Betting

Spurs Spread: -2

Spurs Moneyline: -130

Raptors Spread: +2

Raptors Moneyline: +110

Over/Under Points Total: 222 points

The Spurs are currently two-point favorites to win tonight’s road game against the Raptors. They are currently 14-8 as the favorite and 12-8 on the road.

