Looking ahead to the offseason, with the San Antonio Spurs armed with cap room for the first time in a while, they could look at three players they’ve been linked to in John Collins, Jarrett Allen, or Lauri Markannen.

In this Spurscast clip, Paul Garcia and Collin Reid discuss how one of those additions could help one of the Spurs’ current issues and allow players to play at their natural positions.

