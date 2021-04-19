Paul Garcia and Stephen Anderson work out the details behind the confusing NBA play-in tournament and discuss where the San Antonio Spurs might be in the picture for the tournament with the team currently in 10th place.

They also talk about how their potential seeding could affect their position for the 2021 NBA Draft and their chances of getting another lottery pick.

