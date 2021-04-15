We got word earlier today that former Spur LaMarcus Aldridge decided to end his NBA career after just five games with the Brooklyn Nets.

Before his stint with the Nets, he negotiated a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs after just over five seasons. Aldridge had an irregular heartbeat and felt it was the right time to call it a career and focus on his health and family.

Watch as Joe Garcia and Michael De Leon reflect on his career with the Spurs and how he left his stamp on the franchise and in the record books despite his short time in the Alamo City.

