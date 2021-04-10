Do not miss a detail of the Soccer match, Real Madrid face Barcelona The 246th El Clasico 2021 at the Alfredo Di StÃ©fano Stadium in the early hours of April 11 at 3 pm ET. Barcelona (65 points) trails struggling league leader AtlÃ©tico Madrid (66) by one point, while Madrid (63) is just three points adrift.

El Clasico 2021 Live info

Date: Saturday, April 10

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Alfredo di Stefano — Madrid, Spain

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Click Here To Watch (from anywhere)

Real Madrid in the previous season of the El Clasico fixtures showed a dominating execution by defeating its strong contender Barcelona in the second tie, scoring twice while ceding none at the Santiago Bernabeu. The First El Clasico displayed a muted show with a goalless draw.

The match will be held away from plain view at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Genuine’s Santiago Bernabeu arena is going through redesign works, so Real’s hold arena is filling in as their headquarters given no fans can go to during the Covid pandemic. Click to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News and Lineups



As Zinedine Zidane warned in his pre-match press conference, Eden Hazard has not returned in time to be included in Real Madrid’s squad for Saturday night’s Clasico against Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Short week of preparation with several question marks. Will Sergio Ramos be able to play? With Raphael Varane out due to testing positive, how will the backline look? We saw Eder Militao and Nacho play at center back against Liverpool, and they looked solid. But, that was with Casemiro helping cover them. Expect something similar here, and with Casemiro dropping deep, it could give Barca the end in the middle to get forward.

Barcelona is a dangerous offensive team with Griezmann, Dembele, Messi, Dest and Alba all impacting the game but could be vulnerable defensively, so it will be important for Madridâ€™s backline to play with composure in the absence of both Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, De Jong, Lenglet; Dest, Pedri, Busquets, Alba; Griezmann, Messi, Dembele

Real Madrid and Barcelona Head-to-Head

This will be 181 La Liga match between the two sides. Real Madrid have a slender lead of 74 victories out of the previous 181 matches. Barcelona have won 72. As many as 35 matches have ended in draw.

The first recorded match between the two clubs and therefore the first-ever Clasico was played in May 1902, just a couple of months after Madrid Football Club, as it was then, came into being.

The first Clasico to be played at the Bernabeu, named for Realâ€™s legendary striker and opened in 1947, was played in September 1948 and was won 2-1 by Barcelona. Camp Nou opened a decade later in 1957 and the first Clasico there in February 1958 was conversely won by Real.

The recent head-to-head record between the two sides is split down the middle, with both sides winning two of their last five league meetings. Real Madrid did, however, come away as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Real Madrid Form Guide:Â W-W-W-W-W

Barcelona Form Guide:Â W-D-W-W-W

En Vivo Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live TV and online

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en EspaÃ±ol (Spanish broadcast). Watch El Clasico Live Stream here

beIN Sports has the right to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It’s an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app.

Ready to find out which side will conquer El ClÃ¡sico and move a step closer to La Liga glory? Follow our guide below to watch a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere â€“ and for free!

The post Ver Real Madrid vs Barcelona En Vivo: El Clasico 2021 Live Stream, Lineups, preview and team news appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Ver Real Madrid vs Barcelona En Vivo: El Clasico 2021 Live Stream, Lineups, preview and team news